CHRISTIANSBURG — Brooke Knisely, Kemper John and Ruby Isbell won individual events for Patrick Henry’s girls Monday in the Region 5D swim meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The Patriots, who have won the last four girls Class 5 state championships, finished third behind Albemarle and Mountain View in the girls division Monday.
Albemarle squeaked past Mountain View 437-425, with Patrick Henry at 384.
“We don’t have the depth we’ve had in past years, which was eye-opening, but I was pretty happy with our performances,” PH coach Erik Largen said.
“We should do relatively well at states, [finishing] in the top five or so, and we’ll still be a contender for individual championships.”
Knisely captured the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 55.94 seconds to win the event by almost 19 seconds. She also placed third in the 100 backstroke.
John took the 100 butterfly in 57.55 seconds and placed second in the 100 backstroke.
Isbell won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.90.
PH’s Caroline Summerlin placed third in the 100 breaststroke despite taking ill overnight.
The Patriots took fifth in the boys division, in which Albemarle outscored Stafford 482-383. Finn Mroz-Roakes was Patrick Henry’s highest boys finisher with sixth-place showings in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
There were no diving events.
Region 5D results
Boys team scores
1. Albemarle (Alb) 482, 2. Stafford (Staf) 383, 3. Brooke Point (BP) 321, 4. Mountain View 209, 5. Patrick Henry 200, 6. North Stafford 163, 7. Harrisonburg 100.
Boys results
200 medley relay — 1. Albemarle 1:38.06, 2. Stafford 1:39.65, 3. Brooke Point 1:41.47; 200 free — 1. Kastra (Alb) 1:49.07, 2. Unruh (Staf) 1:52.48, 3. Pilkey (Alb) 1:55.71; 200 IM — 1. Feliciano (BP) 1:56.50, 2. Eichberg (Staf) 1:57.12; 3. Cross (Alb) 2:00.64; 50 free — 1. Davis (Hbg) 21.43, 2. Hunt (BP) 23.03, 3. Ozleger (Staf) 25.05; 100 butterfly — 1. Teixeira (Alb) 53.55, 2. Smith (Alb) 53.78, 3. Bateman (Staf) 54.51; 100 freestyle — 1. Davis (Alb) 46.50, 2. Cross (Alb) 48.39, 3. Ozleger (Staf) 50.05; 500 freestyle — 1. Katstra (Alb) 4:59.12, 2. Unruh (Staf) 5:04.48, 3. Meyer (MV) 5:13.43; 200 free relay — 1. Stafford 1:30.41, 2. Albemarle 1:31.44, 3. Brooke Point 1:32.87; 100 backstroke — 1. Cross (Alb) 55.07, 2. Teixeira (Alb) 56.09, 3. Spinnanger (Staf) 56.36; 100 breaststroke — 1. Eichberg (Staf) 58.77, 2. Feliciano (BP) 1:00.29, 3. Cross (Alb) 1:01.17; 400 free relay — 1. Albemarle 3:20.29, 2. Brooke Point 3:28.08, 3. Stafford 3:32.06.
Girls team scores
(Not including diving)
1. Albemarle 437, 2. Mountain View 425, 3. Patrick Henry 384, 4. Brooke Point 195, 5. Harrisonburg 174, 6. Stafford 150, 7. North Stafford 69.
Girls results
200 medley relay— 1. Mountain View 1:48.89, 2. Patrick Henry 1:48.95, 3. Albemarle 1:52.98; 200 free — 1. Isbell (PH) 1:54.90, 2. Whelan (MV) 1:57.15, 3. Wells (Alb) 1:59.29; 200 IM — 1. Johnson (MV) 2:05.98, 2. Moody (Alb) 2:11.66, 3. McCay (Hbg) 2:14.63; 50 free — 1. Hidrobo (BP) 24.40, 2. Schmitz (MV) 25.67; 3. O’Reilly (MV) 25.83; 100 butterfly — 1. John (PH) 57.55, 2. Wells (Alb) 1:00.02, 3. Walker (MV) 1:00.60; 100 freestyle — 1. Walker (MV) 54.08, 2. Johnson (MV) 54.16, 3. Sikman (Alb) 55.38; 500 freestyle — 1. Knisely (PH) 4:55.94, 2. Whelan (MV) 5:14.25, 3. Huang (Alb) 5:15.36; 200 free relay — 1. Albemarle 1:43.12, 2. Harrisonburg 1:43.22, 3. Mountain View 1:44.80; 100 backstroke — 1. Steckler (MV) 58.09, 2. John (PH) 58.59, 3. Knisely (PH) 58.67; 100 breaststroke — 1. Walker (MV) 1:07.07, 2. Constantin (Hbg) 1:08.47, 3. Summerlin (PH) 1:10.24; 400 free relay — 1. Albemarle 3:36.87, 2. Mountain View 3:39.04, 3. Patrick Henry 3:43.35.
Radford boys, Glenvar girls win Region 2C
CHRISTIANSBURG — Radford’s boys and Glenvar’s girls won team titles Tuesday night in the Region 2C swim meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Radford rolled up 191 points to 89 for runner-up James River in the boys meet.
Glenvar edged Radford 138-89 in the girls meet.
Boys team scores
1. Radford 191, 2. James River 89, 3. Giles 47, 4. Appomattox County 46, 5. Alleghany 38, 6. Glenvar 27, 7. Martinsville 23, 8. George Wythe 19, 9. Fort Chiswell 19, 10. Galax 9.
Boys results
200 medley relay — 1, Radford 1:50.81. 2, James River 2:02.62. 3, Appomattox, 2:12.49; 4, Glenvar, 2:13.96. 5, GCSC, 2:15.10. 200 free — 1, King (FC), 1:57.07; 2, Hart (GCSC), 2:04.03; 3, Meador (JRHS), 2:10.86; 200 IM — 1, Minarik (Rad), 2:26.00; 2, Drinkard (App), 2:33.97; 3, Cullop (Rad), 2:37.15; 50 free — 1, Wohlford (Rad), 23.64; 2, Fisher (Rad), 23.49; 3, Minnix (JR), 25.66; 100 Butterfly — 1, Donnan (AHS), 1:01.49; 2, Wohlford (Rad), 1:02.87; 3, Akhundov (Rad), 1:07.75; 100 Freestyle — 1, Wohlford (Rad), 55.65; 2, Fisher (Rad), 57.45; 3, Willis (George Wythe), 58.31; 500 freestyle — 1, King (FC), 5:11.70; 2, Hart (Gcsc), 5:51.30; 3, Meador (JRHS), 5:57.91; 200 free relay — 1, Radford, 1:37.68; 2, JRHS, 1:52.42; 3, AHS, 1:56.20; 100 Backstroke, Wohlford (Rad), 1:07.77; 2, Drinkard (App), 1:09.11; 3, Etzler (JRHS), 1:11.71; 100 Breaststroke — 1, Minarik (Rad), 1:12.02; 2, Akhundov (Rad), 1:14.35; 3, Willis (GW), 1:16.57. 400 Free Relay — 1, Radford 4:02.83, 2. Giles 4:17.58, 3. James River 4:19.01.
Girls team scores
1. Glenvar 138, 2. Radford 89, 3. George Wythe 81, 4. Alleghany 55, 5. Galax 46, 6. James River 36, 7. Appomattox County 34, 8. Giles 23, 9. Parry McCluer 19.
Girls results
200 medley relay — 1, Glenvar 2:00.51; 2, George Wythe 1:02.85; 3, Radford, 2:11.21. 200 free — 1, Hall (Glenvar), 2:09.56; 2, Hoover (AHS), 2:13.84; 3, May (PMHS), 2:19.94; 3, 200 IM — Robinson (GW), 2:14.8; 2, Wilkes (Glen), 2:37.15; 3, Wilson (JRHS), 2:40.14; 50 free — 1, Griffith (Glen), 25.75; 2, Martin (AHS), 26.04; 3, Gomez (GW), 27.28; 100 Butterfly — 1, Mia Llamas (GMT), 1:00.30; 2, Thomas (App), 1:02.12; 3, Dalton (GW), 1:04.60; 100 Free — 1, Dunkenberger (Glen), 56.81; 2, Thomas (App), 58.27; 3, Martin (AH), 58.41; 500 freestyle — 1, Llamas (GMT), 5:27.90; 2, Martin (Glen), 5:59.83; 3, Griffith (Glen), 6:02.16; 200 free relay — 1, Glenvar, 1:50.26; 2, George Wythe, 1:50.42; 3, AHS, 1:52.59. 100 backstroke — 1, Dunkenberger (Glen), 1:03.67; 2, Dalton (GWS), 1:04.35; 3, Vinson (Rad), 1:08.86; 100 breaststroke — 1, Robinson (GW), 1:12.38; 2, Pope (Glen), 1:20.82; 3, Smith (AHS), 1:22.65; 400 freestyle — 1, Glenvar 4:16.87, 2. Galax 4:26.29, 3. Radford 4:30.32.
