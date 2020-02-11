CHRISTIANSBURG — Hidden Valley got off to a quick start in the pool on Tuesday night as the Titan boys won five of the first six events of the evening to swim away with the Region 3D swimming title at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Hidden Valley’s 200 Medley Relay team of Benjamin Tatum, Collin Myburgh, Will Baxley and Caleb Atkins got things going in the right direction taking the first race of the night in a time of 1:43.15, which put them just a little over two seconds ahead of runner-up Cave Spring.
After anchoring the relay team, Atkins kept the momentum going for the Titans coming back from an early race deficit to win the 200 free in a time of 1:47.00. Atkins, a senior, trailed Cave Spring’s Jacob Miller by less than a second at the race’s halfway point before charging to the lead.
“Jacob and I race each other a lot in that event. I came in knowing that it would be a close race and that I’d have to push it to beat him,” Atkins said.
Moments after his win in the 200 free, Atkins still had enough energy left to take the top spot in the 50 free with a winning time of 22.92. Unlike the 200 Atkins said he had no pre-race ideas about how it would go.
“That’s just a put your head down and sprint race. You can’t think or look around,” Atkins said of the 50 free.
In between Atkins’ victories, Hidden Valley’s Myburgh survived a three-way battle with Bassett’s Adam Martin and William Byrd’s Austin Nielsen to win the 200 IM. Both Martin (2nd) and Nielson (3rd) finished less than a second behind Myburgh who came in with a time of 1:58.52.
Tatum, a sophomore, completed the Titans’ hot start winning the sixth race of the night in the 100 free with a time of 51.21.
Myburgh collected one more individual title for Hidden Valley late in the meet winning the 100 breast in 1:01.08.
Eventually Hidden Valley finished with 139 points to easily outpace runner-up Cave Spring’s total of 107.5 for the team title.
Other Timesland winners on the boys’ side were William Byrd’s Colin Murtaugh (100 fly) and Carroll County’s Jackson Nester (500 free and 100 back).
Hidden Valley’s girls made it a clean sweep in the team competition with a comfortable win over Cave Spring. The Lady Titans, who were led by Lexi Roberts’ win in the 100 fly, finished with 135 points to pull away from the Knights who compiled 93 points.
The Knights second place effort was led by a newcomer as freshman Ava Muzzy won both the night’s shortest and longest events taking victories in the 50 free and 500 free. Muzzy, however, admitted after the 500 that racing in both events can take a toll.
“It really hurts, but there was a break between the races that helped,” Muzzy said.
Despite this being her first high school regional meet, Muzzy is no stranger to strong competition as she also competes for the Roanoke Gator Club team. She said that past experience prepared her for what she faced on Tuesday.
“This is kind of similar to club swimming where you’re going against people that are older than you all the time,” Muzzy said.
Other individual winners on the girls’ side were Cave Spring’s Suzanne Harris (200 IM and 100 breast), Lord Botetourt’s Miranda Kirtley (200 free), and William Byrd’s Chelie Plaster (100 free and 100 back).
Christiansburg’s Natalie Jones and Caleb Hatcher won their respective diving competitions, which were both held on Monday night.
