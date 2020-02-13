When Rod and Gina Minnes were blessed with a baby daughter in 2003, the Canadian couple wanted to choose a distinctive name for their first child.
Something fairly unusual.
Something that highlighted their love for travel.
Something continental.
Something like Asia.
Sixteen years and many miles later, Asia Minnes will swim this weekend for North Cross in the VISAA state championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The well-traveled teen is far from her childhood home in British Columbia.
Her road to Roanoke has been as long as a Canadian winter.
Complete with a cold, hard slap of reality.
n n n
Asia Minnes dived into life headfirst.
Her parents sought sunshine in the Southern Hemisphere so they frequently packed their bags and spent months at a time all over the globe.
"Traveling is really what we wanted to do … and escape cold weather whenever possible," Gina Minnes said.
"At first it started off just trying to be gone from November to February, then we started to think, 'How could we be gone as much as possible?' "
Little Asia and her younger sister — aptly named Journee — were along for the ride.
"She was in Australia twice before her second birthday," her mother said.
By the time Asia began learning her ABCs, she started to swim.
Then she really started gliding through the water, faster and faster.
The family's trips out of the country began revolving around major swim meets and training sessions with high-profile international coaches.
Thanks to the availability of the wireless internet, Asia's father ran a mobile business as a mortgage broker during the long absences from their home in Vernon, British Columbia, Her mother served as her home school teacher.
Their bag-check had many stickers: Australia, New Zealand, Arizona, California, Florida.
"We have a storage locker full of stuff in Canada," Asia said. "Then we take a suitcase full of clothes and stuff we need. That's pretty much what we've traveled on my whole life.
"I haven't stayed in one place for more than a year in my whole life. It definitely was different. It was unique. It was just the four of us. We were really close."
n n n
Two years ago, the Minnes family made Roanoke their home base.
Rod Minnes had developed a relationship with nationally-known swim coach Doug Fonder, who is the head of the International Swimming Coaches Association and has run the developmental program out of Roanoke's Gator Aquatic Center for decades.
Fonder, who has helped produce scores out outstanding swimmers from Virginia and beyond, offered Rod a job, and the former Canadian hockey player rented a house not much more than a 50-yard sprint from the Gator Center.
Asia continued to swim, travel internationally and remain home schooled by her mother.
Then it all changed 11 months ago.
Rod Minnes had been bothered by a persistent sinus infection.
The family was in South Florida for one of Asia’s two-week training sessions. Gina, Asia and Journee returned to Roanoke, but Rod stayed behind in Fort Lauderdale.
"He was feeling, not well at all," Asia said. "We were supposed to come back here for a week and then go back to Florida. He decided to stay. He didn't want to fly.
“So the three of us came back. Then, I think it was a Tuesday. I called him. He said he wasn't feeling well. I told him to go to the hospital."
Her father checked into a hospital and never came out.
He had developed a Stage 5 septic blood infection that shut down his major organs.
With his family at his bedside, Rod Minnes died at age 58 on March 25.
"They did a culture but by the time the results came back, he was too far gone," Asia said. "They were trying everything. There was nothing they could have done."
n n n
Rod Minnes was in the United States on a work visa.
When he died, Asia needed a student visa in order for the family to remain in Roanoke.
It also meant Asia had to attend school.
She chose North Cross.
If she completes her senior year in 2021, there is a good chance she will leave with every school swimming record.
Asia set North Cross bests in a Jan. 20 meet in the 100-yard freestyle (53.42 seconds), the 100 butterfly (58.50), the 100 breaststroke (1:09.44) and her specialty the 200 intermediate medley (2:06.93).
Those numbers pale in comparison to her personal bests in the events: 49.97 in the 100 free, 55.4 in the 100 fly, 1:00.67 in the 100 breast and 1:58.3 in the 200 IM.
Put those times with her bests in the 50 free (23.18), 200 free (1:51.1), 100 backstroke (53.37) and 500 free (5:09.16) and she already rates as one of the most versatile swimmers in Timesland history.
“She’s real, real good,” Fonder said. “Next year the tale will be told when she’s a senior.”
Several years ago, Asia found herself competing next to Olympic legend Missy Franklin in a sprint.
"It was a 50 [backstroke] but I only lost to her by half a second," she said. "It was definitely a fun experience. I was freaking out."
North Cross coach Kirsten Erwin comes from a swimming background.
Growing up in California, she competed against future U.S. Olympians such as Janet Evans and Amy White.
Erwin's great-aunt was the world-famous swimmer and actress Esther Williams.
She knows Asia Minnes is something special.
"I just feel like it's a gift that she's swimming for us," Erwin said. "I'm honored that she swims for North Cross."
Asia is ranked No. 36 among college women's swimming recruits and No. 6 in Virginia among the 2021 graduating class.
She made a commitment in November to Tennessee, which has been ranked as high as No. 2 among NCAA women's swimming programs this winter.
She chose the Volunteers over offers from Southern California, Indiana and Florida
"I particularly loved the environment there," she said. "It's a real family environment."
n n n
Asia will swim the 200 IM, 100 backstroke and two relays for North Cross this weekend in the VISAA state meet.
Erwin is anticipating season bests for the 5-foot-11 standout, partly because the Christiansburg facility is a faster pool than North Cross' Carter Athletic Center.
"The pool here is shallow," Erwin said. "A shallow pool is a slow pool. And she's going to be swimming against people at her speed. So I'm looking forward to this weekend."
Now 16, Asia is looking toward a bright but uncertain future.
When she heads to Knoxville to start college, her mother and younger sister likely will return to Canada.
Gina Minnes has maintained her husband's mortgage business, and she volunteers at the Gator Center, but Roanoke will have no other hold.
World travel sounds spectacular, but the life of a competitive swimmer is hard work.
Like many top swimmers, Asia works out three days a week at 5 a.m., five days a week at 6 p.m. and several hours on Sunday afternoons.
"We sacrificed a lot," her mother said. "The children never really had a normal social life because in three months we'd be gone. We sort of built her life around swimming. But we all got something out of it. We, as a family, have been very nucleic in our travels. She got to spend a lot of time with her dad.
"Yes, she's shouldered a little bit more. It wasn't all footloose and fancy free.
We've had to weather those issues. Part of coming here was so Asia could settle down for a couple of years.
"She still has her dreams intact and probably has to internalize and figure out 'How am I going to get there now.' "
Asia will be just one of many talented college swimmers in the Southeastern Conference
"Swimming gets so much faster every year, it's hard to predict where you will be," she said. "I'm hoping I will be able to do well there."
Meanwhile, she plans to stay in Roanoke for another 15 months, which would be nearly three years in one place.
"Technically, yeah," she said. "I'd be setting a new record."
