With one state swimming and diving championship to its credit, Blacksburg High School headed to Richmond on Thursday with more than a repeat in mind.
After the Blacksburg boys claimed the Class 4 title in 2019, coach Chris Reilly would like nothing more than to have the Bruins' girls join them.
Blacksburg finished second to Monacan in the girls division last year.
“I think our divers are going to put us in a really good position Thursday,” said Reilly, a PhD in the field of cellular biology and physiology who teaches at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“We have three strong relays with the boys and three strong relays with the girls. With relays counting double points, that could mean a huge swing, especially the medley relays in the first event.”
Heidi Tresser won the girls diving last year and is back to defend her title as a senior. Classmate Lindsay Miller is a former winner of the event and McKenzie Turman has similar potential.
“Whoever has the better day is capable of winning at state,” said Reilly, whose Bruins have all four of the divers entered in the event, including sophomore Ella Semtner.
In the boys competition, Blacksburg will be challenged by 2019 runner-up Lafayette and Jefferson Forest, which was one spot back.
“I think, with the boys, we’ve got a little more depth in diving and got a little more maturity, so I think our boys are as strong or stronger,” Reilly continued.
It’s not all about the diving. Leo Yang for the Bruins has a rare combination of speed and endurance that has led to the the top times in Timesland in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100 freestyle the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.
“I think our girls are stronger than they were last year as well,” Reilly said. “We’ve got four freshman swimmers who are just fantastic. I think our girls are going to be more competitive than they were last year.”
Monacan outscored Blacksburg by 80 points last year, which is a lot to make up, “but I feel really good about this team,” he said.
In Class 5, attrition has struck five-time reigning champion Patrick Henry, which will have senior Brooke Knisely in the fastest heat in the 500 freestyle and junior Kemper John in the fastest heat in the 100 butterfly.
Patriots sophomore Ruby Isbell is in the fastest heat in the 200 freestyle.
The cradle of divers from the New River Valley includes Christiansburg’s Caleb Hatcher, a senior looking for a repeat in Class 3, and his Blue Demons teammate, sophomore Natalie Jones.
Not to be overlooked is Jefferson Forest, a perennial Class 4 contender and the 2018 state champion. The Cavaliers boast two of the top five divers in the seedings in senior Matt Murray and sophomore Josh Hubbaerd.
