CHRISTIANSBURG — Even with some of their best swimmers sitting out, Blacksburg was still able to show off their depth as the Bruins swept the team titles at the Region 4D swim meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Tuesday morning.
The Blacksburg boys compiled 161 points to just edge out runner-up Jefferson Forest by 11 points, while the Bruins’ girls also won a tight battle with E.C. Glass scoring 156.5 points compared to the Hilltoppers’ 150.
Blacksburg coach Chris Reilly came into the regional with the primary goal of getting as many of his swimmers qualified for next week’s Class 4 state meet as possible. With that strategy in mind, some of the Bruins’ swimmers who already had a spot in Richmond secured sat out Tuesday’s competition.
“We had a couple of big meets earlier in the season where we got people qualified for state," Reilly said. "Today, we were trying to get other kids through by getting them in the top five.”
One of those who benefited from the strategy was Blacksburg senior Jeffrey Ogle. Swimming out of Lane 2, Ogle pulled off a surprising victory, taking the 100 freestyle in a time of 50.73 seconds. Ogle topped Jefferson Forest’s Matt Murray, who came into the event with the lowest seed time, by just .06 seconds.
The senior said he went into the race with a plan to get out to a fast start and hopefully hold off any challengers like Murray at the wall.
“I went out pretty fast. I was surprised how far ahead I was after the first 50,” Ogle said. “When I turned [at 150], though, I saw [Murray] over in Lane 4 and he was right on me.”
The win was particularly sweet for Reilly, who has known Ogle since he was his soccer coach at 4 years old.
“I convinced him to come out for swimming when he was a freshman and to see where he has come in four years is amazing,” Reilly said.
Other wins by Blacksburg came from Leo Yang (50 free), Eli Babcock (1 mtr. Diving) and Lewis Rockwell (100 back).
Salem finished in third in the team race with 121 points. The Spartans’ effort was keyed by victories from Boone Fleenor in the 200 free and Nick Lawson in 200 IM and 500 free.
Salem also took the top spot in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The relays were also where the Blacksburg girls were dominant as the Lady Bruins swept all three relay races to claim their team championship.
The foursome of Norah Guillot, Lexi Nussbaum, Julie Anderson and Andrea Leng got the day started off right for the Bruins winning the first event in the 200 Medley Relay in a time of 1:52.16.
Nussbaum would also pick up an individual victory in the 200 IM finishing in 2:18.77.
Salem finished in third place with 109 points thanks to the efforts of Anna Clare Fleenor and Ellyn Anama who each picked up a pair of individual victories for the Spartans.
Anama won the 100 free and 100 breast while Fleenor finished first in the 200 free and 50 free despite nearly making a critical error in the 50 where she finished in a time of 25.11.
“In the 50 free I knew I needed to break 26 seconds, but I missed my wall [at the turn] and I thought ‘oh I got to get that back’, but everything else went pretty much as planned,” Fleenor said.
Despite her individual accomplishments, Fleenor was most proud of her teammates’ efforts on Tuesday.
“I think this is the largest number of girls we’ve ever had going to state before,” Fleenor said.
Blacksburg’s Heidi Treser won the 1 meter diving in a field of four that consisted of all Bruins.
