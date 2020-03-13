The bats are in the rack. The nets are empty. No racket is being raised on the courts.
High school athletes in Virginia want to know when they will get back on track.
The Virginia High School League at noon Friday announced that the spring sports season for its member schools has been put on hold until March 30 because of concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The VHSL sponsors 10 boys and girls state championships in baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis and track and field for schools in its 133 school divisions.
The state's private schools — with the exception of Liberty Christian — are not bound by VHSL decisions, although many are following similar paths.
The first official regular-season play date for the state's public schools was scheduled to be Monday when 64 varsity spring sports games or matches were to be contested by Timesland teams.
However, the VHSL Executive Committee changed its calendar and mandated that no games be held for two weeks.
No change was made to the VHSL's state championship schedule in June.
The VHSL will allow each school division to determine whether practices for spring sports will be held while the games are on hold.
However, both decisions were rendered moot Friday afternoon when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all the state's K-12 schools closed for a minimum of two weeks beginning Monday through March 27.
Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said it is unlikely a high school team would be prepared to play a game March 30 without sufficient practice time.
"I wouldn't recommend it, and I don't think our coaches would want that to happen," Pound said. "At least three four or days to get them back in the swing of things and warmed up and ready to go.
"The two weeks, that's the best-case scenario."
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said it is still his hope that high school athletes throughout the state will be able to compete in spring sports this year.
"I understand that we have a group of spring sports athletes that have been waiting for their season. They've worked hard since last season ended," Haun said.
"They are excited to get to their season. I'm really focused to make sure these kids get an opportunity to compete. I don't know what that will look like, but I'm going to try everything possible to make sure these kids get some sort of season."
Haun said a VHSL Crisis Management Committee composed of 11 Executive Committee members will convene March 25 to further assess the spring sports schedule.
Meanwhile, no games will be played for at least two weeks.
"This will help take the pressure off some school boards, and superintendents and principals," Haun said. "This will give everybody a chance to sit back and evaluate the situation.
"At that point we could do another suspension, we could cancel at one time. I'm really in favor of doing this a chunk at time."
The VHSL director said he does not know much many regular-season spring sports events would have to be completed in order to conduct state championships.
The VHSL outdoor track and field state meets are scheduled for June 5-6. State tournaments in the other spring sports will be held June 8-13.
Haun, a former head football coach at several VHSL schools, said he is unsure how a shortened regular season might affect the postseason.
"I certainly have a different seat on the bus than I had when I was a coach," he said. "I don't know what that will look like.
"Maybe we'll do a three- or four-week season and go into the state tournaments. If we can't start playing until May 15 or something, maybe we'll do some type of regional tournaments rather than an overall state tournament."
Pound believes Lord Botetourt would be fortunate to play a complete Blue Ridge District schedule.
"You probably would be lucky to get a few nondistrict games in as a warmup and then, if we're lucky, play the district schedule, if the governor says we've got to [miss school] another week or two weeks.
"And we all know weather-wise, we'll probably get a decent spring and we can't play because of this."
Friday's news comes on the heels of Thursday's VHSL decisions to cancel its boys and girls state basketball championship games in Classes 6, 5, 4, 3 and 1.
The two Class 2 state basketball finals were played at Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center in Richmond. The Class 1 championship games scheduled for Thursday night were postponed hours before tipoff after Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency in the commonwealth because of concerns about the coronavirus.
"Part of thing [Thursday] in that state of emergency was the number of cases in Virginia almost doubled yesterday," Haun said. "So it's, 'What are you doing? Why are you playing games?' "
Haun said individuals who purchased state tournament tickets on line for games that were canceled are eligible for a refund.
"If you bought a ticket on line at VCU, we will be able to get a refund," he said. "It's not going to happen today or tomorrow or even next week."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.