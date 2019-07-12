Timesland soccer players of the year Daniel Pereira of Northside and Emma Kennedy of Dayspring Christian highlight a group of 12 boys and 11 girls from Timesland schools slated to compete in Saturday’s Virginia Soccer Coaches Senior Showcase at the University of Lynchburg.
The all-star event is at Shellenberger Field, with the boys starting at 5 p.m. and the girls kicking off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Joining Pereira in the boys game are: Blacksburg’s Henry Carman, Sam Dickinson and Kade Wheeler; Liberty’s Chris Garbarini; Cave Spring’s Ethan Harris and Marc Sharrer; North Cross’ Elijah Lloyd; Salem’s Alex Mowry; Jefferson Forest’s Josh Weakley and Kyle Wrabley; and Thor Sproule of Radford.
Sproule is the lone Timesland player on the Red team. The others are on the Blue squad, which is coached by Brad Collins of Cave Spring.
Timesland girls participating are: Jefferson Forest’s Megan Butcher, Sophia Palladino and Kailyn Yeager; Radford’s Taylor Hamblin; Carroll County’s Adrienne Harris; Christiansburg’s Jasmine Kitts; Hidden Valley’s Lauren Kupec; Patrick Henry’s Louisa Prillaman; Galax’s Marlen Robles; Cave Spring’s Taylor Schindler and North Cross’ Julia Brown.
Kennedy and Brown are on the Red team. The others are on the Blue team, coached by Jefferson Forest’s Matt Newton.