COVINGTON — Katie Woodward had 16 kills, including the 100th of her career, to lead Covington to a three-game sweep of Parry McCluer in a Pioneer District volleyball game on Wednesday.
The scores were 25-21, 25-15 and 25-13.
Cristi Persinger added nine kills for the Cougars (13-7, 8-0) and Zoe Spangler finished with eight kills.
Parry McCluer got nine kills from Chloe Persinger, and three kills apiece from Kennedi Burton and Jordan Dawson.
VOLLEYBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar def. Alleghany 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Jenna Hux finished with 25 digs for Glenvar (4-9, 1-4) as the Highlanders swept the Mountaineers on Tuesday.
Sydney Loder added five kills, five blocks and two aces for the Highlanders.
Anna Hayes finished with 11 assists, Nicole Gray had nine kills, and Sarah Rooklin added 18 digs for Alleghany (3-9, 1-5).
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant 1, North Cross 0
McKean Knowlton scored in the 70th minute to lead Covenant, the second-ranked team in VISAA Division II boys soccer, over No. 4 North Cross.
Zaid Fada made seven saves for the Raiders (10-4-1, 6-1-1 VIC), who were outshot 8-5 by Covenant (8-2-1, 6-0).
