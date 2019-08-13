JONESVILLE — Richlands’ Caleigh Street fired a 72 Tuesday to claim the individual title at the Farmers and Miners high school invitational golf tournament at Cedar Hill Golf Club.
Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) won the team title at 325 with Chilhowie second at 348.
Marion finished third at 350.
Marion’s top golfer was Hunter Starkey at 79. Chilhowie was led by Noah Barr at 85.
Other tournaments
Blue Ridge District meet
Tuesday, at Westlake G.C.
Medalist — Ashton Harper, Lord Botetourt, 35.
Results
Lord Botetourt (153) — Harper 35, Kaitlyn Mosdell 36, Samir Davidov 40, Kyle Lograsso 42.
Franklin County (159) — Cutter Harvey 38, Rylee Layman 39, Sam Fansler 40, Luke Pasley 42.
William Byrd (176) — Bryce Corkery 37, Mason Stanley 46, Kobe Turner 46, Gavin Mullen 47.
Staunton River (191) — John Ball 45, Gray Clary 47, Owen Simmons 49, Conner Witt 50.
William Fleming (193) — Justin Craig 40, Hunter Huddleston 42, Trey Claytor 43, Jordan Peters 68.
Northside (201) — Peyton Spangler 37, Charlie Wright 47, Stratton Handy 54, Landon Marshall 63.
Seminole District mini
Monday, at Colonial Hills G.C. (par 71)
Medalist — Garnet Manley III, Jefferson Forest, 71.
Results
Jefferson Forest (305) — Manley III 71, Jonathan Peterson 77, Caleb DeBass 77, John Toney 80.
E.C. Glass (334) — Jackson Laughon 78, John Waterworth 81, Chase Conner 86, Sam Hamilton 89.
Heritage (437) — Alex Lamar 107, Matthew Cassidy 109, Tim Hannon 110, Nate Cash 111.
Brookville (inc.) — Jared Skinner 83, Codi Fisher 109, Logan Wheeler 125.
