Eight new members including longtime coach Brian Divers and the late Kevin Martin will make up Staunton River High School’s third athletic hall of fame class during an induction ceremony Friday night at the high school.
Martin, a 1997 Staunton River graduate, starred in football and track and field.
He helped the Golden Eagles to the 1996 VHSL Group AA outdoor track championship, and rushed for 1,696 yards and led the Seminole District in scoring on Staunton River’s football team that posted a 10-2 record and the school’s first postseason victory.
Martin was killed in a truck crash on Virginia 24 in 2009.
Divers, Class of 1990, was an all-Region III selection in baseball and football and was chosen as Staunton River’s male athlete of the year as a senior. He has been the school’s baseball coach since 1999, and he was the interim football coach in 2018.
The other inductees are:
- Allen Wainright (1969), who scored 830 career points in basketball and was a two-time all-district selection.
- Jennifer Martin (1988), who starred in volleyball, indoor track and outdoor track and made a national honor roll list multiple times in the 400-meter dash.
- Kylen Johnson (2004), a three-time All-Region III golfer who won the Seminole title in 2003.
- Candace Nelms (2005), the Group AA state champion in the girls triple jump in 2005, who later competed for James Madison University.
- Bill Leatherman, who was the school’s boys basketball coach for nine seasons beginning in 1966. He was a four-time ODAC men’s coach of the year at Bridgewater, where he is a member of the Eagles’ hall of fame.
- The Woodford family, in honor of Calvin Woodford, who helped start the Staunton River athletic booster club and was a volunteer worker for many of the school’s sports.
The inductees will be honored prior to Staunton River’s boys varsity basketball game Friday against Liberty.
North Cross LB Britton to walk on at Coastal
North Cross linebacker Aden Britton has accepted an invitation to walk on at Coastal Carolina.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Britton began his career at Salem, where he was a member of the 2016 VHSL Group 4A championship team as a sophomore.
He transferred to Blue Ridge School in 2017, where he repeated his sophomore year before playing his final two seasons at North Cross.
Britton was a three-time VIC defensive player of the year and the 2019 VISAA Division II player of the year, helping the Raiders to the state title in November with 82 solo tackles, 61 assists, six tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries.
North Cross coach Stephen Alexander is hopeful Britton can make an impact at Coastal Carolina, which finished its third year as an FBS member with a 5-7 record.
“He’s an incredibly physical football player,” Alexander said. “He’s an old-school football player.
“He’s going to have to play above his skis there, but he’s got a lot of qualities you don’t see today.”
Christiansburg, JF have tough duals draw
Christiansburg and Jefferson Forest will face seeded opponents Friday in the first round of the Virginia Duals Wrestling Tournament in Hampton.
The Blue Demons will hit the mat at 9 a.m. at Hampton Coliseum against No. 5 seed Smyrna (Del.) in the National Division.
Jefferson Forest has a tougher first-round match at 11 a.m. against No. 2 seed Erie (Pa.) Cathedral Prep.
Nazareth (Pa.) is the No. 1 seed and will wrestle Tabb. Defending VHSL Class 2 champion New Kent takes on No. 7 seed Camden (N.J.) Catholic.
Each team will wrestle a second match later in the day.
Reigning VHSL Class 1 state champion Grundy is the No. 4 seed in the American Division. Grundy’s first-round match is at 5 p.m. Friday against Grassfield.
Rockbridge volleyball star picks Bridgewater
Rockbridge County volleyball standout Graceon Armstrong has committed to Bridgewater.
Armstrong was a three-time Region 3C first-team choice and the 2018 region player of the year.
She was a first-team VHSL Class 3 choice in 2018 and a second-team selection in 2019.
Oak Hill highlights Rock the Ribbon field
Oak Hill Academy’s basketball team will make the first of two area appearances Friday, when the Warriors take on Bishop Walsh of Maryland at 6:30 p.m. in the Rock the Ribbon Roundball Classic at Rockbridge County High School.
Oak Hill’s roster includes 6-foot-4 Virginia Tech signee Darius Maddox, a Washington, D.C., native.
The Warriors — who recently won the Iolani Classic in Hawaii — also boast a host of other players who have signed or committed to Division I programs:
Six-foot-3 Cam Thomas (LSU), 6-8 Bradley Ezewiro (LSU), 6-0 K.K. Robinson (Arkansas), 6-8 Jamari Sibley (Georgetown) and 6-3 Darrick Jones (Towson).
Oak Hill will play Believe Academy of South Carolina in the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School on Dec. 1.
Eight games are scheduled Saturday in the Rock the Ribbon, including reigning Class 3 state champion Northside against 2019 Class 2 runner-up East Rockingham at 7 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal, led by 6-foot-8 Duke signee Henry Coleman, plays Lincoln Academy of North Carolina at 2:30 p.m.
