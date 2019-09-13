Lord Botetourt High School will add four new members to its athletic hall of fame including former girls basketball coach and current athletic director Chuck Pound.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 in the school’s auditorium.
Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game against William Campbell later that evening.
Pound compiled a 404-159 won-lost record in 22 seasons as Botetourt’s girls basketball coach, highlighted by a VHSL Class 3 state championship in 2018.
He also coached baseball for eight seasons with a 79-68-3 career record.
Pound, a graduate of Pulaski County High School, has been Lord Botetourt’s AD since 2007.
The other inductees are:
n Jed Rasnick (class of 2007), who won the Region III golf championship in 2006 and placed fourth in the VHSL Group AA tournament while leading Botetourt to a runner-up finish. He was a two-year starter in baseball before earning a golf scholarship to Longwood, where he earned the school’s Scholar Athlete Award twice.
n Casey Weddle (2008), who played football and baseball, earning the Cavalier Award as the top senior male athlete in the school. He set single-season and career school records for pass interceptions as an all-state defensive back. In baseball, he was a first-team Blue Ridge District outfielder and the team co-leader in home runs.
n MacKenzie Tyree (2009), who set VHSL single-season and career volleyball records for digs before playing one season at Carson-Newman and two years at Roanoke College. She also won a Region III doubles title in tennis and was the starting point guard on an LB basketball team that made the state semifinals.
Hidden Valley hosting cross country meet
Right on the heels of last week’s humongous Knights Crossing Invitational cross country meet comes another big one in the Roanoke Valley.
Hidden Valley High School is hosting the Clash with the Titans event Saturday, with the first varsity 5-kilometer race beginning at 10 a.m.
The 24-team field includes host Hidden Valley along with Blacksburg, Cave Spring, Christiansburg, Fork Union, Roanoke Catholic and the independent Patriot Pacers of Bedford County.
The event also includes a 4K race open to the public that will be used to raise funds to combat Usher syndrome, a condition that causes loss of hearing and vision that worsens over time.
Assistant principal named soccer coach
Chris Hewitt has a fulltime job as an assistant principal at Christiansburg High School.
He now has new duties as the Blue Demons’ boys soccer coach.
Hewitt, a Cave Spring High School graduate and former player at Roanoke College, has been hired to replace Michael Oliver.
Hewitt also serves as a youth soccer coach in the Christiansburg area.
He was Roanoke College’s second-leading scorer in 1998.
Northside to face East Rockingham in tourney
Reigning VHSL Class 3 boys basketball state champ Northside will face 2019 Class 2 runner-up East Rockingham in the Rock the Ribbon Shootout Jan. 11 at Rockbridge County High School.
National power Oak Hill Academy headlines the two-day event with a 6:30 p.m. game on Jan. 10 against Bishop Walsh (Md.).
Martinsville and Staunton High — formerly known as Robert E. Lee — will renew their rivalry in a 4 p.m. game on Jan. 11.
Other Jan. 11 boys games include Parry McCluer vs. Chatham, Rockbridge County vs. Alleghany, Spotswood vs. John Handley and Harrisonburg vs. Stuarts Draft.
The two girls games on Jan. 11 are Liberty vs. Rockbridge County and Stuarts Draft vs. Parry McCluer.
