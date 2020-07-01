Robert Martin fancied himself an 800-meter runner as an eighth-grader in William Fleming High School's feeder program.
That was until his best time was a pedestrian 2 minutes, 36 seconds.
"He wasn't hitting on much," Fleming varsity coach Robert Vineyard said.
One year later, it was a different story.
When Martin was a freshman, Vineyard had so much confidence in the young athlete that he summoned the ninth-grader to run the anchor leg in the VHSL Class 4 indoor track state meet on Fleming's 1,600-meter relay team that included Colonels superstars Tajai Jackson and Azavier Kirtley.
Martin brought the baton across the line first, clinching the team championship for Fleming.
Now a 400-meter specialist, Martin is taking the next leg of the journey.
The recent Fleming graduate has committed to run for St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, an NCAA Division II program where head coach George Williams has led the men's and women's indoor and outdoor track programs to 39 national championships while producing 282 individual national champs.
Williams also coached the U.S. Track & Field team in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.
"To run for him, it's surreal to me," Martin said.
Vineyard said Martin has the desire to succeed at the Division II level.
"He was one of the hardest-working athletes I've ever had," the Fleming coach said. "He didn't say a lot in practice but he always led by example."
Martin is ever grateful for the day Vineyard picked him to run the anchor leg in the biggest race of his career.
"It was a lot of pressure on me," Martin said. "There was so much on my back, but the feeling after I crossed that finish line was like a moment I'll never get in my life again.
"Coming in at the beginning of the school year I didn't expect that to happen at all. I didn't think the coach would believe in me enough to do something like that. It opened my mind to anything I could accomplish. You just have to work."
RVTA awards scholarships to four players
The Roanoke Valley Tennis Association has awarded four $500 scholarships to recent graduates from Timesland high schools.
Blacksburg's Haley Freeborn and North Cross' Caroline Lystash were presented with the Betty Barr Memorial girls tennis scholarship, named in honor of a longtime local tennis referee and official.
North Cross' Michael Habib and Patrick Henry's Noah Britt each earned the Fred Rawlings Memorial boys scholarship, in memory of the former head teaching professional at Roanoke Country Club.
Freeborn and Lystash plan to attend Virginia, Habib is headed to Duke, and Britt will attend James Madison.
Christiansburg's Clemons finds home at TE
Christiansburg's Jake Clemons stood out as a quarterback in 2018, largely because he was 6 feet, 6 inches tall.
His natural position proved to be tight end, the spot he manned as a senior in 2019.
Clemons impressed the coaching staff at Charlotte enough that they offered him a spot on the roster.
The 235-pound Clemons picked the 49ers over preferred walk-on offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech and a scholarship offer from VMI.
"I looked at it from a playing aspect, where I can impact the game the most and help the team win," Clemons said. "Charlotte also has a great business program. They have a lot of internships there. I just love Charlotte. That's where I want to live when I get older."
MJ Hunter took the quarterback job fulltime at Christiansburg, making Clemons' move to tight end a better fit for the Blue Demons, whose 5-6 record produced the most victories in a season for the program in the last five years.
"It wasn't a bad transition. I played a little bit of [H-back] the year before," he said. "The blocking aspect wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. I really enjoyed it this year.
They throw it a good bit. The tight ends are definitely used there."
Clemons said he expects to redshirt under second-year head coach Will Healy at Charlotte, which finished 7-6 with a 31-9 loss to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl.
"I really like what the coaching staff has to offer," he said. "They really bring the energy there."
