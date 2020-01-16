Cave Spring senior quarterback/defensive back Lucas Duncan has accepted an offer to walk on with the football program at Virginia Tech.
Duncan (6-1, 185) likely will get a chance initially to play on special teams.
“That’s what they like,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “He’s a tall kid. He runs pretty well. He’s a good athlete.”
Duncan was a first-team defensive back in 2019 on the River Ridge District team.
Fulton said Duncan already had gained admission into Tech’s construction management program prior to the walk-on offer.
Glenvar football players pick colleges
Glenvar linebacker Colby Street has accepted a scholarship to play football at Division II Frosburg State (Md.).
Street was the Region 2C and Three Rivers District defensive player of the year in 2019 and a first-team All-Timesland selection in 2018.
He led Glenvar with 102 total tackles and also led the Highlanders in scoring from the running back position with 19 TDs and 116 points.
“They like him as an outside linebacker, and I think he can start next year as a long-snapper,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said. “VMI talked to him early about a preferred [walk-on]. I don’t know if they would have come back to him because they usually offer late.”
Glenvar running back Bradey Loder, who ran for 1,193 yards and 14 TDs as a senior, has committed to Bridgewater.
Northside’s Wooden signs with Concord
Northside senior Jordan Wooden is following his older brother, Julien, into the college basketball ranks.
Wooden, the lone returning starter from the Vikings’ 2019 VHSL Class 3 championship team, has signed with Division II Concord University in Athens, West Virginia.
The 6-foot-4 Wooden, the younger brother of James Madison freshman forward Julien Wooden, is averaging team highs of 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 73.1 from the foul line and 40.4 from the arc on 23 of 57 3-point attempts.
30 challengers at Big Blue wrestling meet
A field of 30 challengers will attempt to unseat five-time defending champion Christiansburg as the Blue Demons host the Big Blue Invitational wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday.
Christiansburg heads the list of contenders which includes reigning VHSL Class 2 champion Poquoson along with last year’s third-place finisher, Powhatan.
The Blue Demons are coming off a 1-2 finish last week at the Virginia Duals in Hampton.
Rockbridge County, which placed third in last month’s Big Orange Classic, also is in the field along with 2019 Class 2 state runner-up Grayson County.
The other Timesland teams entered are Blacksburg, Cave Spring, Floyd County, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, James River, Patrick County, Radford, Salem, Staunton River and William Byrd.
Wrestling begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday with Saturday’s finals beginning at approximately 6 p.m.
Northside to start sports hall of fame
Northside is joining the ranks of Timesland high schools in starting a sports hall of fame.
Northside athletic director Mark Eubank said Thursday that the inaugural class will be inducted during the 2020-21 school year.
The date for the induction ceremony is to be determined but it likely will be a Friday night during the basketball season, Eubank said.
The school is soliciting nominations from the general public with official forms available at the school or on social media platforms including the Northside school website.
The deadline for nominations is April 1.
Former athletes must be out of high school for at least 10 years in order to be eligible for consideration. The most recent Northside graduating class to be eligible is the class of 2010.
Former coaches must be retired from coaching for five years.
Veldman, Hueston are McDonald’s nominees
Lord Botetourt’s Miette Veldman and Northside’s Tracey Hueston are among more than 900 prep basketball players nominated for the McDonald’s All-American games April 1 in Houston.
Fourteen girls from Virginia were nominated for consideration including Spotswood’s Stephanie Ouderkirk.
Veldman is a 6-foot forward who has signed to play volleyball at James Madison. She was averaging 22.1 points and 14.2 rebounds prior to Thursday night’s game at William Fleming.
The 6-foot-2 Hueston is a Pittsburgh basketball signee who is sitting out the 2019-20 season with a knee injury. She also is the reigning VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field champion in the shot put and discus.
The selections for the McDonald’s game will be announced at a later date.
