Craig County's baseball team won 10 games and qualified for the Region 1C tournament in 2019.
There will be no repeat performance in 2020 as Craig will not field varsity squad or junior varsity squads this spring.
Craig athletic director Carrie Hutton said Tuesday that only five prospective players expressed interest in suiting up for the Rockets. Subsequent attempts to attract enough players failed and the administration was forced to cancel the season.
At least one player, Christian Fisher, has transferred from Craig. Fisher will join the roster at reigning VHSL Class 1 champion Auburn.
Hutton said it is very likely Craig County will not have varsity baseball in 2021.
"We graduated a lot of seniors last year," Hutton said. "I'm hoping next year we can field a JV."
The Craig AD said the school will hold a meeting within the next month to assess whether the Rockets will field a football team in 2020.
Hutton said Craig finished the 2019 season with 14 players.
"We're hoping," she said.
Bland County canceled its 2019 football season last summer, and Craig County was one of the Bears' scheduled opponents. Hutton said Craig is eager to come to an early decision about football.
"I don't want to wait to that last minute and leave everybody hanging," she said.
Low roster size is not limited to Timesland's smallest schools.
Christiansburg already has forfeited one girls varsity basketball game and canceled another because of a lack of available players.
Another Class 3 school — Waynesboro — has struggled to put five players on the court for most of the girls basketball season.
"When we go to our [district and region] meetings, we're always talking about that," Hutton said. "The numbers are dropping everywhere. It's not only in the smaller schools. It's the bigger schools too."
Northside RB/WR Fisher commits to D-II Charleston
Northside's Christian Fisher, who earned first-team VHSL Class 3 honors in 2019 as a running back, has committed to play football at Division II Charleston.
Fisher rushed for 1,378 yards and scored 17 touchdowns during the regular season for a Northside team that finished as the Region 3D runner-up.
He also caught 21 passes for 342 yards.
Fisher's father, Northside coach Scott Fisher, said Charleston recruited the Vikings star as a running back, slot receiver and kick returner.
Fisher chose Charleston over an offer from UVa-Wise.
Charleston finished 8-3 in 2019, 7-3 in the Mountain East Conference.
"They have a really good football program," Fisher said. "They have a lot of good recruits coming in. It looks like the program is going in the right direction.
"I want to go into business administration and they said they would pay for my masters program."
The Golden Eagles' 2019 roster included former Northside offensive lineman Noah Horton and ex-Timesland standouts Quishon Calfee of Patrick Henry and Chase Orndorff of Blacksburg.
Fisher played the entire 2019 season with a damaged shoulder that he said should be recovered by the fall.
"Playing football at the next level has always been my dream," he said. "My injury, I get cleared March 27th so that really has no effect. I just have to go through the range of motion and slowly work my way back to normal."
VHSL Class 3, 4 golf moving back to SWVa
The 2020 VHSL Class 4 and Class 3 golf tournaments will move from Williamsburg National Golf Club to Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Williamsburg National will be the site of the Class 6 and Class 5 championships, previously held at Magnolia Green near Richmond.
The Class 2 and Class 1 tournaments will return to the Pete Dye River Course in the New River Valley.
Oak Hill loses home game for first time since 1997
Oak Hill Academy's boys basketball team plays 15-20 home games per year in its gymnasium on the Mouth of Wilson campus in Grayson County.
The Warriors' last home loss was in 1997 … until Monday night.
West Oaks Academy of Orlando, Florida, defeated Oak Hill 86-81 to end a homecourt winning streak that had reached nearly 400 games.
Oak Hill will play Believe Prep of Rock Hill, South Carolina, in the final game of the Adam Ward Classic on Saturday at Salem High School.
