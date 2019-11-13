Franklin County baseball star Colton Kent has roots in the NCAA Division I game.
Soon he will be playing at that level.
Kent has signed with the College of Charleston, joining Virginia Tech-bound teammate Brayden Merrick as one of two Division I recruits on the Eagles' upcoming 2020 roster.
Kent, the son of former Radford University head coach Lew Kent, was a second-team Region 6B selection last spring as a corner infielder after hitting .356 with six doubles, five home runs and 32 RBIs. He has nine career home runs.
"Colton's a hitter, a left-handed power-hitting guy," Franklin County coach Barry Shelton said. "He has a very high baseball IQ, growing up around baseball all his life.
"He's just a really pure hitter with some pop. And he's got a lot of room to grow. He's still maturing.
Merrick committed to Tech before his junior season. The rangy shortstop was a second-team Piedmont District choice.
"He's 6-2, 190, just solid all-round, really looks the part," Shelton said. "Strong arm, line-drive, doubles hitter. What Tech really liked about him, you can look up three years from now when he [weighs] about 220 … he really projects."
Tech head coach John Szefc also got early commitments from Salem outfielder Parker Stallard and Christiansburg's Brady Kirtner, the Timesland pitcher of the year.
"They're getting a bunch of local guys," Shelton said. "We'll see how that all plays out in the next two or three years.
"Coach Szefc has been on the prowl. He's back down in our area, whereas I think for a while Tech wasn't down this way very much."
In other previously unreported commitments or signings:
- Staunton River pitcher/infielder Eddie Blake is headed to Division II Concord (W.Va.).
Blake was a four-year starter with a career record of 10-6, 117 strikeouts and three saves.
- Hidden Valley's Sean Gibbons has signed with Longwood.
Gibbons was a second-team River Ridge District pitcher in 2019.
Titans' Myburgh to join brother at Virginia Tech
Hidden Valley's Collin Myburgh has followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Keith, in signing a swimming scholarship with Virginia Tech.
Myburgh won the Class 3 championship in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.31 seconds.
Timesland runner of year picks Ivy League school
Two-time Timesland girls cross country runner of the year Kaitlynn Wolfe has signed with Ivy League member Columbia.
Wolfe was the VHSL Class 4 state runner-up in 2017 and 2018 and has three state indoor track and field titles in the 3,200 meters and one outdoor championship in the 3,200.
She is three-time qualifier for both the New Balance indoor and outdoor national meets.
Wolfe was the runner-up to E.C. Glass' Jette Davidson in last week's Region 4D cross country meet in Dublin.
Hidden Valley's Hanson headed to Virginia Tech
Hidden Valley senior Kacie Hanson has signed to play women's lacrosse at Virginia Tech.
Hanson was a second-team All-Timesland selection last spring.
Hanson's teammate, Makayla Dowdy, has signed with St. Leo University in Florida.
Cave Spring's Huffman picks Christopher Newport
Parker Huffman drew some recruiting interest from NCAA Division II schools after helping Cave Spring reach the Class 3 state semifinals in March.
The 6-foot-7 forward has chosen to play in Division III at Christopher Newport.
Huffman averaged 11.1 points per game for Cave Spring, which finished 22-7 before losing to eventual state champion Northside.
Blacksburg volleyball star accepts offer from Navy
Blacksburg's Lydia Peton has signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Navy.
Peton is a first-team selection on the 2019 River Ridge District team and has been a four-year starter for the Bruins at middle/right-side hitter.
Peton has played on four Blacksburg teams that have qualified for the VHSL state tournament.
Bruins' Salom selects William and Mary soccer
Blacksburg's Daniel Salom has signed with William and Mary to play men's soccer.
Salom was the River Ridge District player of the year and a first-team All-Timesland choice in 2019 after scoring 13 goals with 15 assists as the Bruins reached the Class 4 semifinals.
He also starred on Blacksburg's 2018 state championship team.
- Blacksburg goalkeeper Jordan Stevens has committed to play at Holmes (Miss.) Community College.
Meng, Davidov honored by Roanoke Valley golf hall
Blacksburg's Melissa Meng and Lord Botetourt's Samir Davidov have been named girls and boys high school/junior players of the year, respectively by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.
The other first-team choices were Blacksburg's Abby Hunter and David Zhang; Lord Botetourt's Kaitlyn Mosdell and Ashton Harper; William Byrd's Bryce Corkery; Salem's Macy Johnson, Cave Spring's Owen Bright, Northside's Peyton Spangler and Roanoke Valley Christian's Slade Aliff.
Lord Botetourt's Todd Smith was named coach of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.