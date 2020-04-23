Patrick Henry's girls basketball team had a memorable run in 2019-20 with the first VHSL state semifinal appearance in program history.
It will continue at the next level for three PH seniors.
Monesha Wright, Te'arah Thomas and Mahagony Gunn have made commitments to college basketball programs at different levels after helping the Patriots to a 22-6 record and a berth in the Class 5 semifinals where they fell 59-35 to Highland Springs.
Wright has signed a partial scholarship with NCAA Division II Virginia State.
A 5-foot-10 low post player, she averaged 11.8 points per game and was named second-team All-Timesland.
PH coach Mike Hedrick said the only other schools recruiting Wright were Division III programs until VSU became interested.
"She had some good games against Lord Botetourt and such and we got some film out to Virginia State," Hedrick said. "But she had already been accepted there and had visited the campus.
"Mariah Wilson, who was on our team last year, is a student there."
Hedrick said he believes Wilson can be effective at Virginia State as an undersized post player.
"In the CIAA at her size, she can compete and do things," the PH coach said. "The way they play, they don't just come down and set up and throw it in to a 6-3 or 6-4 post.
"She's got her work cut out for her though. She will find out [being] big in high school is not the same as big in college."
Thomas, who was a key backcourt reserve for PH, is headed to Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.), which plays in the Division I Junior College ranks.
The Pioneers are coached by former East Carolina women's coach Heather Macy.
"Division I junior college might be the best level of women's basketball other than NCAA Division I," Hedrick said. "There is really a lot of talent."
Gunn, who also played on Patrick Henry's varsity football team, has committed to Averett University in Danville.
"They were the ones that showed her the most interest," Hedrick said.
"The thing we've tried to do is match our kids with schools that are the right fit. All three of these kids a year ago, maybe had zero chance of playing college basketball. They all turned it up a notch. It shows it's never too late if you're willing to work."
Hedrick, who completed his third season at PH, has his own life-changing event on the horizon.
He is engaged to be married June 26, COVID-19 or not.
"We decided whether it's just us in front of a Zoom screen, or whether we can have 10 people or 50 people, we're doing it," Hedrick said.
Jefferson Forest's Manley to play golf at Campbell
Garnet Manley III, who won the Region 4D golf championship and finished in a tie for fourth place in the VHSL Class 4 state tournament, has signed with Campbell University.
Manley won the Spotswood Invitational and was the runner-up in the Heritage Invitational in August.
He owns school records for lowest career stroke average (71.5), lowest single-season average (67.5), lowest round (63) and most individual victories (18).
Campbell won the Big South Conference championship in 2019 and placed 10th in the NCAA Athens Regional.
Catholic two-way standout picks up Division I offers
Roanoke Catholic junior tight end/defensive end Dillon Porter has picked up football scholarship offers from Massachusetts and Toledo.
The 6-foot-7, 263-pound Porter, transferred to Catholic from Pulaski County and helped the Celtics reach the VISAA Division III championship game. He also has an offer from Long Island.
- Andrew Vaught, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound junior lineman, has picked up offers from Norfolk State and Long Island.
- Lord Botetourt sophomore lineman Gunnar Givens (6-6, 265) is up to 20 Division I offers, as Oklahoma and Oregon recently have made bids. Givens' offer list features eight ACC schools including Virginia Tech and Virginia.
VIAHA cancels banquet honoring 2020 hall class
The Virginia Interscholastic Association's Heritage Association hall of fame banquet scheduled for June 26 has been canceled
Roanoke natives and Lucy Addison High School graduates Carnis Poindexter and Harold Deane Sr. are among 12 individuals in the 2020 hall of fame class.
The VIAHA will release further information about the 2020 class of inductees.
