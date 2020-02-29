Parry McCluer’s Dylan May had won individual state titles in cross country and track in the past.
Saturday the senior got to celebrate a second state crown with his teammates as well.
Led by May’s victory in the 1,600 meters, Parry McCluer claimed the school’s first state track title since 1980 winning top honors at the VHSL 2A/1A indoor track and field championships inside the Cregger Center at Roanoke College.
The Fighting Blues finished with 72 points to run away from runner-up John Marshall, which compiled 47 points.
“We wanted to win a team title because we knew we could. Our main goal was to win that,” May said. “I like training with these boys. They work really hard and to see them win is pretty awesome.”
May held off Glenvar’s Daniel Zearfoss to win the 1600 in a time of 4:30.28. Despite being challenged by Zearfoss late in the race, May was able to win by a margin of just over three seconds.
“My plan was to start out a little slower and after each 400 pick it up. I didn’t expect to see the Glenvar kid to be on me with 400 to go, but I felt like if it came down to a kick that I’d have enough to win,” May said.
Auburn was the next highest Timesland squad in the team standings, placing fourth with 32 points.
Narrows finished in a tie in 18th, but the Green Wave got an individual state champion when senior Chad Blaker ran a personal best for the second straight day to win the 55 meter.
Coming into the weekend, Blaker’s previous best in the 55 was 6.73 seconds, but in Friday’s preliminaries he ran a 6.64. He saved his best for his final race on Saturday, crossing the finish line in 6.61.
“I think I always had it in me," Blaker said. "It just took me believing in myself.”
Blaker needed every bit of time he shaved off on his personal best to win as he finished just .01 seconds ahead of John Marshall’s Robert Norris. Despite the tight finish, Blaker said he was unaware how close Norris was to him.
“It’s such a quick race you don’t have time to think about things. I just tried to focus on my lane,” Blaker said.
Covington’s Mitchell Tallman also won an individual title on Saturday. The sophomore took first place in the pole vault with a winning effort of 13 feet, 3 inches.
On the girls side, Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes was the standout of the day, as the sophomore completed a remarkable month athletically setting a state mark and winning a pair of individual titles.
Just days after being part of the Highlanders’ winning state swim team and one night after anchoring Glenvar’s 3,200 relay team to a win, Wilkes won both the 1,600 and 3,200, beating the state record set just last year in the 1,600 with a time of 5:09.05.
“Ever since I started high school my goal was to get an individual state title,” Wilkes said. “I felt pretty confident coming in today and I felt strong through all my races.”
At times, Wilkes said she even surprised herself with her performance, particularly in the 3,200 where she came close to finishing in under 11 minutes for the first time.
“I was really just running for place (in the 3,200), but the last few laps I realized that I could break 11 minutes. I started pumping it out, but it was a little too late,” Wilkes said. “I’m only a sophomore so I still have time to do it.”
Wilkes’ efforts helped Glenvar finish fifth in the team competition, which was won by Prince Edward County. Floyd County was the highest Timesland finisher, coming in third place.
While they didn’t equal the team effort of the boys, Parry McCluer’s girls placed sixth overall with the help of another member of the May family. Dylan’s younger sister Kensey won the girls 1,000 by over 7 seconds in 3:04.77.
According to May, the most difficult challenge of the day came before the race.
“I actually didn’t have time to warmup. They called us to the bullpen early so I just ran inside the track and did some drills,” she said. “My legs felt dead, but I ran a personal best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.