ROCKY MOUNT — Garrett Garman made a huge jump this winter.
Now the Franklin County senior is looking to take an even bigger step.
Garman, who set a Franklin County school record in the boys long jump at 22 feet, 7 inches earlier this month in the Blue Ridge District meet, is ranked No. 1 in the event at this weekend’s VHSL Class 6 indoor track and field championships.
Garman is aiming to become Franklin County’s third individual state champ in the last 12 months when he hits the runway Saturday morning at Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.
Trent Whitaker took the boys 1,000 meters last winter as a senior, then Kylie Cooper won the girls 1,600 last spring as a freshman in the Class 6 outdoor meet.
A Class 6 long jump title would be a big deal.
“I definitely want to get credit for the school and make Franklin County look good,” Garman said.
Garman eclipsed his previous personal best of 21-9 ½ by nearly a foot when he won the Blue Ridge meet at Heritage High School on Feb. 8.
He credited his improvement on his form.
“Just focusing on technique off the board,” he said.
Garman also is ranked No. 1 in Timesland in the 55 meters with a time of 6.56 seconds. He will attempt to qualify for the finals of the 55 in a heat Friday.
“That’s a good warmup,” he said. “It’s a whole day before.”
Garman placed second in the Region 6A long jump at 22-2 ¼ when he was busy running the 55 and sprinting a leg on the Eagles’ 800 relay team.
“I had to do the [800 relay] and 55 back to back. I had five minutes to jump,” he said. “I ended up losing by half an inch. I ended up jumping from behind the board. I just couldn’t get it right.”
Garman is accustomed to a busy schedule. In the fall, he was the leading receiver on Franklin County’s football team, scoring touchdowns in a regular-season game against Lord Botetourt and in the Eagles’ playoff loss to Landstown.
Garman touts the virtues of playing more than one sport.
“It definitely helped,” he said. “The lifting you do in football carries over about the same in track.”
The Franklin County senior wants to be a decathlete in college. He is considering Coastal Carolina, UNC-Wilmington and Lenoir-Rhyne.
He has yet to try all 10 events.
“I’ve messed around with some of them,” he said.
The pole vault?
“I haven’t done that yet, but I’m looking to learn it.”
