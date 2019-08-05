CLASS 6
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Coach: Mike Rogers
Home course: Westlake C.C. (par 72)
The Eagles have plenty new in 2019. For the first time in more than two decades, a Jamison is not Franklin County's head coach following the resignation of Stuart Jamison, who followed his father, Charles. Rogers was an FC assistant for four years, and he has five returnees led by senior Timmy Massey, who missed much of 2018 with a knee injury. Massey had two wins on the RVJGA tour this summer and shot a 72 in a match as a sophomore. He has an offer from Eastern Mennonite. The Eagles added junior Cutter Harvey, a transfer from Pennsylvania, who finished sixth in the Andrew Haley Memorial and had top-six finishes on the College Prep and Tar Heel Junior tours. The other returnees are senior Evan Hahn, and juniors Luke Pasley, Brayden Walmsley and Rylee Layman. Franklin County has moved from Region 6B to Region 6A and will host the region tournament in October.
CLASS 5
PATRICK HENRY
Coach: Terry Mills
Home course: Roanoke C.C. (par 71)
The Patriots must replace No. 1 man John Stockstill, who was a Region 5D qualifier in 2018, and they are in a rebuilding mode with some talented young players on the way. Senior Evan Gross is the top returnee. Fellow seniors Noah Britt and David Hudson are joined by juniors Ben Collier and Ryan Straub, sophomores Tommy Fitchet and Maxwell Stevens, and freshmen Caroline Gelreath and Charles Beasley.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Coach: Chad Huddleston
Home course: Ole Monterey G.C. (par 71)
The Colonels return their top players from a team that posted some respectable scores at the beginning of the 2018 season. Seniors Hunter Huddleston, Justin Craig and Trey Claytor have plenty of experience. Sophomore Jordan Peters also returns and figures to have a spot in the top four. Fleming opens the season Wednesday in the Bob McLelland Metro Invitational, and a few players could join the team before the first tee time.
CLASS 4
BLACKSBURG
Coach: Rick Mattox
Home course: Blacksburg C.C. (par 72)
The Bruins lost more talent than anyone else in Timesland, but they had more to begin with so no one is feeling sorry for Blacksburg. Senior Melissa Meng and sophomore David Zhang are the lone returnees from the lineup that placed second in Class 4 after winning state titles in 2016 and 2017. However, Virginia Tech's hiring of Mike Young as its new basketball coach was the Bruins' gain. His son, junior Davis Young, made the 5A state tournament last year for Spartanburg High in South Carolina. The other top six spots are up for grabs. Juniors Paul Duncan and Abby Hunter are in the mix. The Metro Invitational will be a good measuring stick. The second round is on the Bruins' home course.
JEFFERSON FOREST
Coach: Garnet Manley Jr.
Home course: Ivy Hill G.C. (par 72)
Three seniors graduated from last year's team that placed sixth in Class 4, but the cupboard is not bare. Two-time Seminole District player of the year Garnet Manley III is back for his senior year after winning two invitationals and placing fifth in Region 4D and 14th in Class 4. Manley also won the Andrew Haley Memorial over the summer. Senior Jonathan Peterson is poised for a big year tying for second place in the 4D sub-region tournament. Junior Caleb DeBass made the all-Seminole team in 2018. An extra spot in the lineup opened when potential returnee Hunter Hall elected not to play this year. Junior John Toney has the inside track at the No. 4 spot. Seniors Cody Syrek and Camden Willis will battle juniors Will Hunter and Ryan Paul.
PULASKI COUNTY
Coach: Larry Thomas
Home course: Thorn Spring G.C. (par 72)
The Cougars must replace Class 4 state qualifier Barry Buckner, and they will rely on a number of sophomores in 2019. Seniors Jason Hall, a 2016 regional qualifier, and senior Riley Moore are the lone returning fulltime starters. Senior Paul Southern, and sophomores Eli Reeves, Brady Linkous, Noah Burchett, Bay Moore, Campbell Moore and Anderson Moore are contending for the other spots. The Moores are triplets.
SALEM
Coach: Thad Snyder
Home course: Hanging Rock G.C. (par 72)
The Spartans will have a very young team, but with only eight schools in Region 4D, anything is possible. Sophomores Alex Rea and Hunter King are the top returning players. Freshmen Trey Joyce and Macy Johnson are looking to make an impact. If Snyder isn't the dean of Timesland golf coaches, he's close. The veteran coach is entering his 20th season at Salem.
CLASS 3
CAVE SPRING
Coach: Andrew Henritze
Home course: Hunting Hills C.C. (par 70)
The Knights have 25 golfers in their program, divided into varsity, JV and developmental teams. Two of the top players from last year's team that finished sixth in Region 3D -- Mark Jirout and Owen Gates -- graduated. Junior Thomas Peterson returns after finishing second on the team in stroke average. Freshman Owen Bright is a transfer from Faith Christian who won the chipping portion of the 2016 national Drive, Chip and Putt contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Bright will skip the Heritage and Metro Invitationals, however, to play in a tournament in Florida. Juniors Alex Glick, Ethan Widd and Walker Wright are contending for spots along with twins Nick Henritze and Will Henritze.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Coach: Matthew Schendel
Home course: Auburn Hills G.C. (par 72)
The Blue Demons are led by junior Seth Walker, a 2018 Class 3 state qualifier who had two victories and two other top-10 finishes in VSGA junior events this summer. Seniors Evan Robbins, Sean Chase and sophomores Silar Moore and Ben Guerin return from solid showings last year. Sophomores Carson Ballard, Tyler Schaible and Bowman Altizer, and freshmen Garret Matthis and Nathan Bennett look to break through. Ballard scored in the low 80s on the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour this summer.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Coach: Scott Anthony
Home course: Hidden Valley C.C. (par 71)
The Titans must replace their top two golfers: Timesland player of the year and VHSL Class 3 runner-up Ross Funderburke, and 2018 Region 3D individual champion Jayde Dudley. Senior Calvin Anthony and sophomore Harrison Withers return after tying for 14th in the region last year. Withers qualified for the VSGA State Open at Ballyhack and also made the cut in the VSGA Junior Stroke Play event. Juniors Michael Kupec and Luke Barrette, and sophomores Graydon Bartlett and Emmerson Bartley return to a lineup that has just one senior.
LIBERTY
Coach: Matt Uselton
Home course: The Minutemen hope to advance to the Region 3C tournament where they placed eighth in 2018. Senior Peyton Watts played in the No. 2 spot behind Jacob Aultice and is the leading returnee. Juniors Cameron Leidich and Charlie Moser also played in the top six last year. Players contending for starting jobs are sophomores Nathan Karnes, Ethan Long and Tarry Dooley; junior Kevin Painchaud and freshman Parker Holdren. Reaching the region tournament with the addition of Liberty Christian as a Class 3 team in the Seminole District will be more difficult.
LORD BOTETOURT
Coach: Todd Smith
Home course: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club (par 71)
Don't sleep on Botetourt as the Cavaliers return plenty of talent after finishing third in Region 3D. Sophomore Samir Davidov made the all-region team last year and placed third in the Roanoke Valley Junior Hall of Fame in July. Senior Kyle Lograsso and junior Kaitlyn Mosdell both made All-Blue Ridge District in 2018. Mosdell tied for second place in the recent Roanoke Valley City/County Women's championship. Freshman Ashton Harper placed fifth in the Junior HOF and should make an immediate impact. Senior Logan Hollandsworth and junior Jacob Vance are in the mix for starting jobs.
NORTHSIDE
Coach: David Heath
Home course: Hanging Rock G.C. (par 72)
The Vikings are continuing to rebuild with a young and inexperienced roster. Sophomore Peyton Spangler is looking to build on a solid summer of junior golf as he holds down the No. 1 position in the lineup.
MAGNA VISTA
Coach: Scott Gardner
Home course: Oak Hills G.C., Eden, N.C. (par 71)
The Warriors have a mix of veterans and young players, led by returning All-Piedmont District golfer Wil Gardner, a junior. Seniors Dylan McCrickard and Zachary Wilson return along with junior Cameron Robertson. Sophomores Wesley Dyckman, Avery Brown, Mason Newman and Jaheem Preston are contending for spots along with freshman Patrick McCrickard.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Coach: David "Weenie" Miller
Home course: Lexington Golf and C.C. (par 71)
The Wildcats return three of the top four players from the team that won the Region 3C title and placed fifth in Class 3. The big loss was Cole Higgins, who committed to Davis & Elkins. Junior Garrett Huffman leads the returnees after finishing tied for 10th in the state tournament. Seniors Cole Cathcart and Will McClung have the next two spots. McClung placed 11th in the region last year. Juniors John Shomo and Aaron Plogger, senior Noah Sullivan and sophomore Will Lawhorn are contending for the other spots in the lineup.
STAUNTON RIVER
Coach: Ronnie Turner
Home course: Mariners Landing (par 72)
The Golden Eagles lost three of their top four golfers from 2018, and they have just five players on the roster. Returning juniors Grey Clary and Conner Witt played in the top six last year. Clary bypassed the season-opening Heritage Invitational for a family vacation. Another junior, Owen Simmons, missed the 2018 season, but he is making a bid at the No. 1 position. Sophomores Jon Ball and Stephen Rhudd are looking to post scores this fall.
WILLIAM BYRD
Coach: Scott Whitehead
Home course: Blue Hills G.C. (par 71)
The Terriers return all six starters led by senior Bryce Corkery, who has won big tournaments in his three seasons. Corkery took the 2016 Conference 24 title as a freshman and won the Metro Invitational in 2017. He is a two-time Blue Ridge District player of the year. Senior Gavin Mullin returns after playing the No. 2 spot the last two seasons. Also back are seniors Mason Stanley and John Catron, juniors Dane Gabris and Chris Blankenship, and sophomores Kendrick South and Griffen Horacek. Freshmen Kobe Turner and Evan Mullin look to crack the lineup.
CLASS 2
ALLEGHANY
Coach: Mark Pifer
Home course: Cliff View G.C. (par 72)
The Mountaineers will hit the tee with just five players in 2019. Senior Stone Russell is the only returnee who posted counting scores in 2018. He is backed by promising first-year player Jared Lee, a junior. Senior Ethan Fertig, junior Noah O'Conner and sophomore Zach Wiseman complete the lineup.
FLOYD COUNTY
Coach: Dustin Hollandsworth
Home course: Great Oaks C.C. (par 72)
The Buffaloes have high hopes of a Class 2 state tournament berth after finishing two strokes out of a spot last year with a third-place showing in Region 2C. Senior Tyler Williams is back after finishing ninth in the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour despite playing in only four events. He missed a state tournament berth by one stroke in 2018. Freshman McKenzie Weddle played on the BRJGT and in the Peggy Kirk Bell Series, winning two events. Watch for freshman Ryne Bond, who had two fourth-place finishes on the BRJGT. Seniors Travis Battle and Riley Spangler are contending for spots along with juniors Tanyan Sutphin, Mitchell Cox, Mitchell Thompson, Hunter Gallimore and Grant Gallimore.
FORT CHISWELL
Coach: Cecil Lockhart
Home course: Draper Valley G.C. (par 72)
The Pioneers return four starters including senior Sam VanDyne, who missed qualifying for the Class 2 state meet by one stroke last year. He finished fourth on the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour and won the tour's Long Drive contest. Sophomore Andrew Shelton had a strong freshman year. Also back are seniors Ethan Monahan and Hanna Phipps. Promising sophomore Logan Jones is playing after skipping the 2018 season. Two years ago, the Pioneers had only two players on the team. Now they hope to contend in Region 2C.
GILES
Coach: W.R. Johnston
Home course: Giles C.C. (par 71)
The Spartans have some experience returning from the team that finished fourth last year in the Region 2C tournament, nine shots out of a state tournament berth. Reigning Region 2C individual champ Logan Douthat, a junior, is back after matching par at Ashley Plantation in the regional. Seniors Caleb Williams, Duncan Collins, Dylan Collins and Cole Miller also return. Jase Williams is holding down the No. 6 spot as Giles opens Thursday in the Woodford Classic in Wytheville.
GLENVAR
Coach: Blaine Mills
Home course: Hanging Rock G.C. (par 72)
The Highlanders have high hopes led by a four-year starter and a promising transfer. Senior Eddie Ball has been a mainstay for three seasons, while Avery Alexander came over from Roanoke Valley Christian where he played on a VACA state championship basketball team. Freshman Mason Hylton practiced with the team last year and is looking to make an impact. Other returnees adding to the team's depth are Cole Saunders, Justice Wilfong, Devyn Crisco and Carson Osburn.
JAMES RIVER
Coach: Donna Cox
Home course: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club (par 71)
The Knights have one of the youngest rosters in Timesland after losing two top players from last year's team that finished eighth in Region 2C. Sophomores Silas Miller and Joey Schroeder look to improve after playing in junior tournaments over the summer. Freshmen Ryan Steger, Landon Barger and Lacey Kessler look to make an impact in their first varsity season.
MARION
Coach: Jason McClure
Home course: Holston Hills G.C. (par 72)
The Scarlet Hurricanes missed out on a Region 2D berth by just six strokes in 2018. Junior Hunter Starkey is a returning starter.. Freshman Tyler Sayers should man the No. 1 position. Sayers in the grandson of former Marion basketball and golf coach Larry Sayers, and he is the son of ex-Radford University golfer Steve Sayers. Senior Kyle Robinson, junior Cooper Archer, sophomore Preston Vanhoy, and freshmen Brigham Blevins and Samuel Bowman hope to help Marion contend for a region berth.
PATRICK COUNTY
Coach: Phillip Steagall
Home courses: Olde Mill G.C (par 72), Gordon Trent G.C. (par 70)
The Cougars have a very young roster as they move from the Class 3 ranks down to Class 2 and into Region 2C. Junior Taylor Swails is the lone returnee from 2018. Three freshmen -- David Smith, Jalen Hagwood and Wesley Roberson -- played on Patrick County's middle school team last year and are solidly positioned in the lineup.
RADFORD
Coach: Cody Roberts
Home course: Pete Dye River Course (par 72)
The Bobcats have five starters back from last year's Region 2C championship team although No. 1 man B Davis graduated after finishing tied for 14th in the Class 1 state tournament. Junior Trevor Price returns after tying for sixth in Region 2C. Sophomore Jack Davis and freshman Graham Minarek finished 1-2, respectively, in the Blue 13-15 age division of the Ridge Junior Golf Tour. Senior Jon Woods, junior Gracie Blackwell and senior Nick Brown also return to the lineup. Senior Caleb Sparks is pushing for a spot. Radford finished sixth in Class 1. This year's state tournament is at the Bobcats' home course.
CLASS 1
AUBURN
Coach: Jeff Gandee
Home course: Auburn Hills G.C. (par 72)
The Eagles are rebuilding after losing four of their top six players from last year's VHSL Class 1 runner-up squad. Gone are 2017 Timesland player of the year and 2017 individual state champion Carter Vance along with fellow senior Jentzen Gore. Both tied for second in Class 1 last fall. Juniors Slater Linkous and Reed Underwood lead the way this year, backed up by sophomores Caleb Wallace and Ethan Millirons.
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Justin Whittington
Home course: The Homestead Old Course (par 72)
The Chargers have 13 players on the roster but experience is lacking. Sophomore Matthew Keyser and juniors Wyatt Harmon and Hunter Harmon are at the top of the lineup, backed by seniors Nathan Phenegar and Logan Miller. Keyser was a Region 1C qualifier in 2018.
CHILHOWIE
Coach: Gary Arnold
Home courses: Holston Hills G.C. (par 72)
The Warriors have five players returning from the first team to advance to a state tournament in school history. Chilhowie is using last year's eighth-place finish as motivation for 2019. Senior Noah Barr led the team in stroke average. He is backed by senior returnees J.J. Ashby, Zoe Chapman and Ben Elrod; and junior Dillian Powers.
COVINGTON
Coach: Stan Young
Home course: Cliff View G.C. (par 72)
The Cougars lost three starters from the 2018 team and are rebuilding with a number of new players. Junior standout Allison Douglas, who tied for the low round last year in the Pioneer District tournament, holds down the No. 1 position.
GEORGE WYTHE
Coach: Johnny Beamer
Home course: Wytheville G.C. (par 70)
The Maroons appear ready for a defense of their 2018 VHSL Class 1 championship as the top seven players return to the lineup led by individual state champ and All-Timesland selection Channing Blevins, a senior who had a 70.9 stroke average last year. Senior Dylan Boothe is back after placing fifth in Class 1, while juniors Peyton Coe and Daniel Goode were eighth and ninth in the state, respectively. Coe and Goode both had a stroke average of 74.5. Senior Grant Rosenbaum and junior Avery Mabe, who has committed to play baseball at Virginia, return along with junior Paeton Phillippi.
RURAL RETREAT
Coach: Tyler Carrico
Home course: Wytheville G.C. (par 70)
The Indians are in Year 2 of their rebuilding job under Carrico, and they have a middle-school program for the first time in school history. Sophomore Slade Kincer moves up to the No. 1 spot occupied last year by graduated Region 1D qualifier Daniel Mabe. Freshmen Ben Musser, Bryce Tibbs, Logan Miller and Madison Yontz occupy the next four spots in the lineup. Sophomore Hunter Rosenbaum and freshman Aiden Burkentine are contending for spots.