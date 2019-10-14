RADFORD — The home course advantage proved to be beneficial for Radford on Monday.
Playing practically in their backyard, the Bobcats put together a team score of 325 to win the Class 2 state golf championship at the Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech.
The title was the first state crown in golf for the Bobcats.
“This feels great, especially with the other athletic accomplishments at this school,” Radford head coach Cody Roberts said. “To be the first Radford team to win this is pretty special.”
The Bobcats were led by junior Trevor Price who was the first Radford player to post a score with a 3-over 75.
“I knew I had to go out and shoot a low number if we were going to win,” Price said.
Senior Jon Woods followed Price in the next group with an 80 to continue the Radford momentum.
“A lot of hard work has went into this and today it paid off,” Woods said. “The hours we spent out here translated out on the course.”
Following Price and Woods for Radford were Jack Davis (82), Nick Brown (88), Graham Minarik (98) and Gracie Blackwell (103).
The Bobcats lost the Region 2C title to Giles by three strokes, but Roberts said playing the state tournament at the Pete Dye course gave his squad an advantage over the competition.
“This course is very tough and seeing it as much as we have gives us an advantage,” Roberts said.
He added that by coming into Monday’s state tournament as a regional runner-up it allowed the Bobcats to be in the second wave of golfers on the course, which he believed gave his team another edge.
“I did like playing in the second wave because we knew where we needed to be,” Roberts said.
Virginia High was second with a score of 334 while Graham was third at 335. Giles, the only other Timesland school competing as a team, finished in sixth place with 365.
In the individual results King William’s Taylor Hubbard birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff, which included Glenvar’s Avery Alexander, to win the individual title.
Hubbard, Avery and Staunton’s Mason Wyatt all shot 72. At the time of Hubbard’s birdie putt, Wyatt had already carded a bogey, and Alexander was waiting to hit a par putt.
Alexander’s second shot to the hole in the playoff came up short of the green, leaving him with a challenging birdie putt that had to be navigated through the fringe.
“I needed to hit a better shot there — I didn’t club up,” Alexander said of his second shot. “Any other hole that would have been good, but in the playoff that [third] shot had to go in.”
Alexander was a surprise part of the playoff. The senior sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to gain part of the lead.
“I bogeyed 17 and knew I had no other option, but to birdie 18,” Alexander said. “I knew I needed it to give myself a chance.”
Price’s 75 was good enough for fourth place individually while Woods’ 80 placed him in a tie for eighth.
Giles’ Logan Douthat was the Spartans top finisher, coming in with an 82 to finish in a tie for 11th.
Floyd County’s Tyler Williams, who won the Region 2C individual title, posted a 90 to finish in 28th.
