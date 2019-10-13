Pity the Lord Botetourt golf team.
A region championship and state tournament berth might mean Big Athlete On Campus status at many schools, but in Daleville this fall there is precious little room at the top.
Botetourt's football team is undefeated. The Cavaliers' volleyball team is unbeaten and pursuing a third successive state championship.
But the golf team has elbowed its way into the picture as Botetourt will make its first state tournament appearance since 2012 in the VHSL Class 3 championship Tuesday at Williamsburg National Golf Club in Williamsburg.
The Cavaliers earned it, winning the Region 3D tournament in Bristol, Tennessee over reigning state champ Abingdon.
Despite losing 2018 Class 3 state runner-up Brett Pennington, Botetourt has been consistent all season, placing second behind Blacksburg in the Bob McLelland Metro Invitational as well as sweeping through the Blue Ridge District.
Sophomore Samir Davidov won the Metro individual title and the Blue Ridge regular-season crown and BRD tournament while placing second in the region behind Abingdon's Will Watson.
Senior Kyle Lograsso plays the No. 2 spot, while junior Kaitlyn Mosdell and freshman Ashton Harper ensure that the Cavaliers should be strong in 2020 as well.
"We've had a pretty strong year," Botetourt coach Todd Smith said. "We've got some kids that are working hard. Every day at practice, they come in willing to work on stuff. It's an easy job for me."
Davidov is among the contenders for Timesland golfer of the year. He is a native of Russia who speaks the language fluently.
"They speak Russian at home," Smith said. "His parents are the greatest people in the world. It's funny to hear him in the back seat calling his granddad or his dad and I'm like, 'What are you saying back there?'"
While Botetourt is in the state tournament for the first time in seven years, Smith is making his second appearance in four months.
The Appomattox County native coached the Cavaliers to the Region 3D baseball title and a berth in the state quarterfinals in June.
Not so long ago, high school golf coaches often were the head coach of another sport. Now Smith is just one of three in Timesland.
He cited the demands of coaching other sports year-round as the reason.
"It's tough," he said. "[Thursday] night, I had to leave golf practice to go over to William Byrd to watch our fall [baseball] team play against Byrd. You've got to be doing stuff in baseball right now."
Smith leaves much of the work to assistant coach Tim Rasnick. His players also use local teaching pros Steve Prater and Jeff Sprinkel for fine-tuning.
"My assistant is the swing guru," he said. "He helps with baseball, too. He can see stuff in the swing that I can't."
Smith works more with the mental approach, helping players maintain a cool head and a strategy for each hole.
"Course management we like to call it," he said. "Don't be dumb. Play smart."
Botetourt played several practice rounds last week to prepare for the conditions prevalent at Williamsburg National.
"RCC has Bermuda fairways and fast greens," Smith said. "That's what we'll see in Williamsburg."
Smith said Independence High — a new school in Loudoun County — is a team to watch
"We're going to need to play well," the Botetourt coach said. "I think we can. To earn a state [title] you need to play well."
For the second year in a row, the state tournament is a one-day, 18-hole affair.
When the VHSL expanded from three classifications to six for golf, the field originally was cut from eight teams to four in each class.
The field is back to eight teams, but each classification plays only on one day. The Class 4 tournament in Williamsburg is Monday.
The Class 2 tourney is Monday at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford, which will host the Class 1 event Tuesday.
Smith doesn't like the one-day setup.
"Two days shows a true champion," he said. "Golf, if you win over two days, you've earned it.
I don't agree with it, but it is what it is."
