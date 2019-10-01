BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lord Botetourt won Tuesday’s VHSL Region 3D tournament at The Golf Club of Bristol by relying on a balanced lineup that has carried the Cavaliers all season.
The quartet of Samir Davidov (71), Ashton Harper (73), Kaitlyn Mosdell (85) and Kyle Lograsso (81) helped Lord Botetourt record a team score of 300, 15 shots better than runner-up and defending state champion Abingdon.
“They’ve honestly been doing it all year,” Lord Botetourt coach Todd Smith said. “We have some good golfers, they put in work and a couple of ’em hit every morning. It’s important to them and we just played well today.”
Davidov shot an even-par 71, two shots behind medalist Will Watson of Abingdon.
“We need somebody to go low and Samir usually goes even or one-under every round and that helps out,” Smith said.
Playing in unfamiliar surroundings didn’t hamper the Cavaliers either.
“We knew Abingdon’s played this course before, but you’ve still got to hit shots,” Smith said. “We took a lot of notes yesterday in the practice round and executed today.”
Abingdon coach Jason Delp was perspiring for much of the day and not just because temperatures hovered around the 90-degree mark.
“I was sweating it all right,” Delp said.
That’s because the Falcons edged Cave Spring by one stroke to earn the second spot in the team standings and clinch a state tournament berth. Senior Marcus French, the team’s No. 6 player, recorded an 86 to give Abingdon a total of 315.
“We kind of get an idea at the turn where we stand and I knew that the score from Marcus was going to be huge,” Delp said. “I think he parred four of the last five holes. He’s been a key cog all year and he’s kind of our ace in the hole in the six spot. He can shoot a 90 or he can shoot an 81. That’s the number six golfer for you. That’s what he is and he came up so big today.”
While French was the hero for AHS, Watson turned his usual stellar showing.
“I felt like my course management was really good,” Watson said. “I really didn’t put it in a spot where I didn’t want it. I felt like I putted pretty well and made a couple of ones that really mattered.”
Not only did one shot keep Cave Spring from qualifying for state as a team, but that was also the case when it came to individual qualifiers.
William Byrd’s Bryce Corkery (72), Hidden Valley’s Harrison Withers (73) and Christiansburg’s Seth Walker (74) were the individual qualifiers for the state tourney — a shot out of the qualifying pack was the Knights’ Owen Bright, who shot 75.
After eking its way into the state tournament, Abingdon will now go for its third straight team title and fourth championship in the last five years on Oct. 15 at Williamsburg National Golf Course.
“We’re kind of going up there as an underdog and that’s generally not the case when we go,” Delp said. “Generally, we’ve gone up there and kind of been the favorites, at least in our eyes. It’s nice to take the pressure off. We may not be the favorites this year, so let’s just go play a round of golf and see what happens.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.