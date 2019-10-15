WILLIAMSBURG — One by one, the competitors in the VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament trudged off the 18th green, plopped their bags down and headed for the official scorer’s tent.
Tuesday’s 18-hole championship round took some time to complete.
However, it was over early for Lord Botetourt.
Botetourt shot its highest score of the 2019 season with a total of 319 at Williamsburg National Golf Club as the Cavaliers placed fourth in their first state tournament appearance since 2012.
The Blue Ridge District team’s previous season high was 310 during a regular-season match at Hanging Rock.
“We picked a bad time for our worst day,” Botetourt coach Todd Smith said.
The Cavaliers’ best might have have been good enough anyway.
Independence High — a first-year school from Loudoun County — dusted the field with a score of 294, good for a 13-shot victory over runner-up Abingdon and 25 strokes better than the Cavaliers.
Rustburg’s Nick Rakes won the individual title in a playoff over Abingdon’s Will Watson after they tied at 2-under-par 70.
Rakes birdied the 18th hole after both players parred the same hole twice.
Watson was bidding to become Abingdon’s fifth consecutive individual champion following double wins by Andrew Speigler and Connor Creasy.
The day wasn’t quite so sunny for Botetourt sophomore Samir Davidov.
The Region 3D individual runner-up, stood 4-over-par when he reached the 472-yard, par-5 14th hole.
Two tee shots hooked into the woods later, Davidov tapped in for a disastrous quintuple bogey 10, leading to a round of 79.
“I four-putted a hole for a double bogey too,” he said. “Just tough luck,” Davidov said.
Williamsburg National’s tight fairways require accuracy off the tee. Botetourt’s No. 1 man rolled the dice with the driver and paid.
“I should have probably hit a 3-wood, but I had the driver in my notebook,” he said. “But it happens.”
Davidov rebounded from the double digits with birdies on No. 15 and No. 16.
“After the 10, two birdies, that’s a heck of a comeback,” he said. “I see that as a big plus.”
Senior Kyle Lograsso also shot 79 for Botetourt, which also counted an 80 by junior Katelyn Mosdell and an 81 by freshman Ashton Harper.
No one was catching Independence, which was led by matching 71s from Mehrbaan Singh and Julie Shin. Aryan Vuradi and Jonah Han each shot 76 for the Tigers.
Independence, one of 16 public high schools in Loudoun County, will remain in Class 3 in 2020. The following year, the Tigers will move up to Class 4.
Independence’s players came from other schools such as Rock Ridge and John Champe when the new school opened. Singh, Shin and Vuradi are sophomores. The rest of the team also returns.
Good luck to everyone else in 2020.
“You never know from year to year,” head coach Dave Larson said. “They’re teenagers.”
William Byrd senior Bryce Corkery turned in the best round for a Timesland golfer with 4-over-par 76.
It was Corkery’s best showing in three career state tournaments.
“I shot in the 80s the last two times,” Corkery said. “I just kind of ‘plateaued.’ I didn’t get any better for a while.
Corkery hit 15 greens but had 36 putts.
“Nothing was dropping,” he said.
Hidden Valley’s Harrison Withers had Timesland’s second-best round Tuesday at 5-over-par 77.
It ended a whirlwind tour for the sophomore, who played in a PGA Pro-Junior event in Pebble Beach, California, flew home in time for the Region 3D tournament in Tennessee, then made his way to the East Coast for the VHSL championship.
“It’s been honestly crazy,” said Withers, who lost ground early with a triple bogey on No. 3.
“The regional was October 1st and we got into Virginia at around 12:30 [a.m.]. Woke up around 6 that morning and had to drive that morning to Bristol. “It’s time for a little rest.”
