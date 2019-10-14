WILLIAMSBURG — A major topic of discussion Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club was former Blacksburg High School golfer Lanto Griffin's victory Sunday at the PGA Houston Open.
Perhaps Griffin or ex-Blacksburg state champion Jake Mondy could have helped the Bruins overtake Jamestown in the VHSL Class 4 tournament.
"Not when they were in high school," Blacksburg coach Rick Mattox said.
Jamestown was far too good on the par-72 layout as the Eagles carded a team score of 3-under-par 285 for a 19-stroke victory over Blacksburg and their second successive championship on their familiar turf.
Tuscarora's Michael Brennan, who claimed the Class 5 championship last year before his school dropped down a classification, fired a sizzling 66 for a two-shot victory over Jamestown's Bobby Dudeck
Blacksburg's Melissa Meng was Timesland's top finisher with a 1-under-par 71, sharing third place with Jamestown's Jack DeVore and Patrick Henry-Ashland's Jessica Rathbone.
Meng said she and her teammates were shopping Sunday in Williamsburg following their practice round when they got word of Griffin's first PGA Tour victory.
"We were sitting in the car and we just started screaming after we found out Lanto won," Meng said. "We were thinking if Lanto could pull out a Blacksburg miracle, maybe we could too."
Not against Jamestown, which put four golfers among the top 12 finishers.
Mason Eggleston and Whit Coggin backed up Dudeck and DeVore with a pair of 73s for Jamestown, which lost only this year in an invitational to Class 6 Langley.
Blacksburg, which returned only Meng from last year's top six, banked a 74 from Davis Young and a 77 from Abby Hunter, while Miles Loeschen and Paul Duncan had matching 82s as the Bruins finished at 304.
Meng tipped her capped to Jamestown.
"They had a great team this year, and playing on their home course too," she said. "We put up some good scores. Losing all of our seniors from last year, some people never expected us to make it this far."
Meng played in the first foursome of the day along with Dudeck, who had a clean scorecard with four birdies and 14 pars.
The Blacksburg senior's round was more eventful, highlighted by an eagle 3 on the short par-5 7th hole where she chipped in from just off the green.
"This morning when I was chipping on the [practice] green, I chipped my first one in," she said. "I told my dad. He said, 'Just do it on the course.' Then my first chip on the course, I'm in."
Meng had birdies at No. 10 and No. 11 before missing the 12th green and three-putting for a double bogey.
"That was kind of uncalled for," she said. "My ball was in a divot in the fairway. I didn't hit a great shot from that. But I think I missed a 2-footer there. It happens to everyone."
Meng, who will compete in the VHSL Girls Open in two weeks, stood 1-under heading to No. 18. After leaving her approach short, she saved par with a 10-footer.
"I was really determined to finish under par in my last high school team tournament," she said.
Jefferson Forest senior Garnet Manley III was Timesland's second-highest finisher, tying for eighth-place at 1-over-par 73 in his final high school event.
Jefferson Forest's team placed fifth at 321.
Manley had a roller-coaster round with birdies at No. 4, 13, 15 and 16; and bogeys at No. 5, 7, 8, 9 and 18.
"It was a good finish," Manley said. "I bogeyed 18 to shoot 34 on the back. I had a good back nine."
Manley has played in more than 50 high school and junior tournaments in 2019.
"I guess experience helps knowing that when you get off on the front nine you can reel it back in," he said.
Manley is not a fan of the Bermuda grass on the Williamsburg course, which took some rain Sunday.
"I've played on it," he said. "Don't like it that much."
Brennan had no trouble. The Tuscarora senior bogeyed the par-4 first four but played the final 15 holes in 7-under with birdies at No. 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15.
"The rough isn't too bad, which makes it more open," he said. "The rain softened it up and made it a lot easier today."
Brennan, who is ranked 10th nationally among junior boys by Golfweek, chose Wake Forest over offers from Virginia, Duke and Clemson. Brennan was awarded the prestigious Arnold Palmer Scholarship at Wake.
"They give that out every six to eight years so it's a little rare," he said. "That was cool. That was one thing that drew me to Wake Forest.
