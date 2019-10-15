RADFORD — Even Mother Nature couldn’t stop the momentum George Wythe’s Channing Blevins has right now on the Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech.
Fog delayed the start of play of the VHSL Group 1 state golf tournament for an hour, Blevins was still ready to dominate as soon as the horn sounded, leading the Maroons to their second-straight team championship. The winning score of 306 easily outpaced runner-up Central Lunenburg’s score of 352.
His 1-over-par 73 also earned Blevins his second straight individual title — he squeaked by teammate Daniel Goode by one shot.
“This feels great. We went back-to-back as a team my freshmen season, but I hadn’t gone back-to-back personally,” Blevins said.
The play of the George Wythe senior on the Pete Dye River Course should come as no surprise. Just last Wednesday Blevins shot a 1-under 71 to win the Region 1C tournament at the same place.
“It was a really big advantage that we’ve got to play here a lot,” Blevins said. “A lot of the holes, you have to know how to play them off the tee, but if you hadn’t played here much you wouldn’t know how.”
Blevins birdied the first hole, and took it to 2-under par after the 11th hole before faltering a bit at the end of his round with back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18.
“I was pretty good mentally today, but I was getting a little tired down the stretch,” Blevins said. “Then the putter just wasn’t there. I missed a lot of putts.”
Playing three groups behind Blevins, Goode came to the 18th hole with a chance to tie for the lead with a birdie. The junior, however, settled for par on the finishing hole admitting afterwards he was unaware how close he was to the leader.
“I had no clue on 18,” Goode said of his position on the leaderboard. “I was just focused on hitting solid shots and coming in strong for my team.”
There were more Maroons not too far behind Blevins and Goode. GW’s Benson Blevins was third with a 78, while teammates Grant Rosenbaum and Peyton Coe finished fifth and tied for eighth, respectively, with scores of 81 and 84.
“The team played well today as a whole,” George Wythe coach Johnny Beamer said. “We shot 306 and we’ve been in the 305 range when we’ve played here before. We we’re pretty consistent.”
After finishing as runners-up to George Wythe in last year’s state tournament and this year’s regional, Auburn came in third on Tuesday with a score of 361 — five shots better than fourth-place Chilhowie.
Slater Linkous led the Eagles with an 86, which was good enough for 11th, while teammate Reed Underwood finished in a tie for 19th, shooting a 90.
“We were shooting for second,” Underwood said. “George Wythe is hard to dethrone.”
Grayson County’s Levi Lundy earned an individual spot into the state field at last week’s regional and on Tuesday he finished in the top 10 with an 85 that put him in 10th place.
