WYTHEVILLE — What will carding three eagles on the front nine do to a golfer’s score?
Ask George Wythe’s Channing Blevins.
The reigning VHSL Class 1 state champion fired a 9-under-par 61 Thursday to win the individual title and lead the Maroons to the team championship in the Woodford Classic at Wytheville Golf Club.
Blevins eagled the par-4 third hole with a chip-in from the fairway, followed by an eagle putt on the par-5 4th and another chip from the fairway on the par-4 ninth.
He missed a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 18 for a round of 60 that would have tied him with last year’s winner, Abingdon’s Conner Creasy.
Jefferson Forest’s Garnet Manley III shot a 63 in his first look at the course to place second. East Tennessee State recruit Jack Tickle of Tennessee High in Bristol was second at 65.
The Maroons shot a four-man score of 278, good for a 29-stroke win over Abingdon. Jefferson Forest was third at 301.
Woodford Classic
At Wytheville G.C. (par 70)
Medalist — Channing Blevins, George Wythe, 61.
Results
George Wythe (278) — Blevins 61, Peyton Coe 69, Daniel Goode 70, Benson Blevins 78.
Abingdon (299) — Grace Addison 68, Will Watson 70, Katie Hall 80, Marcus French 81.
Jefferson Forest (301) — Garnet Manley III 63, Jonathan Peterson 79, John Toney 79, Caleb DeBass 80.
Floyd County (318) — Travis Battle 78, Tyler Williams 79, Tanyan Sutphin 80, McKenzie Weddle 81.
Radford (324) — Trevor Price 75, Jack Davis 79, Gracie Blackwell 83, Jon Woods 87.
Giles (333) — Logan Douthat 78, Dylan Collins 81, Jase Williams 86, Caleb Williams 88.
Tennessee High (343) — Jack Tickle 65, Evan Jones 87, Cole Self 87, Brandon Isfan 104.
Gate City (373) — Luke Wallen 88, Katelynn Parton 92, Ethan Dishner 96, Brevan Spivey 97, Evan Lane 97.
Holston (375) — Mason Steele 84, Dylan Thomson 86, Austin Berry 100, Thomas Roark 105.
Fort Chiswell (382) — Sam VanDyne 78, Logan Jones 98, Andrew Shelton 99, Ethan Monahan 107.
Grayson County (431) — Levi Lundy 87, Madison Carico 108, Ethan Tilley 116, Ethan Anderson 120, Brady Roberts 120.
Galax (inc.) — Alex Brannock 86.
PH-Glade Spring (inc.) — Andy Heil 95, Reid Buchanan 103, Luke Caudill 116.