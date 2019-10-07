PENHOOK — Franklin County’s Cutter Harvey used his local knowledge to earn a berth in next week’s VHSL Class 6 state golf tournament.
Harvey shot a 1-under par 71 Monday on his home course — Water’s Edge Country Club — in the Region 6A tournament. It was good enough for second place overall, earning him one of the region’s individual spots.
“I belong here, so since June I’ve played here about every day. I know about every place on the course,” said Harvey, a junior who is playing for the Eagles for the first time since moving from Pennsylvania less than a year ago.
He was just three strokes behind medalist Luis Park of Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, which also won the team title and one of the region’s two team spots for the state tournament.
Kellam’s total of 299 was six shots ahead of Cosby High School.
The other two individuals joining Harvey were Duncan Andres of James River-Midlothian and Silas Fox of Oscar Smith.
For Harvey, playing on his home course was a definite advantage.
He scored by sinking birdie putts after sticking the ball close to the pin, dialing in wedge shots on hole Nos. 9, 11, 13 and 14.
“The front nine I made all pars but for a bad bogey on [No. 5],” Harvey said. “Then I stuck it close on [No. 9] and made a good putt to finish even on the front.”
On the 11th hole, a 135-yard par 3, Harvey hit a 50 degree wedge to six feet then dropped the putt. He said his drive on the 499-yard par-5 13th was in the rough, but he got out and hit his third shot to within five feet of the hole.
He was even closer on No. 14.
“I hit a good drive down the middle, then stuck a wedge to two feet for a tap-in birdie,” Harvey said. “At that point I was 2-under, but I 3-putted 15 and 16.”
A birdie on 17 — 2-putting from the fringe on the par-5 — brought Harvey back into the red.
Eagles coach Mike Rogers will take Harvey to the state tournament next Monday at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Moseley, southwest of Richmond. He said that course that is similar in design to the Water’s Edge.
“We’ll play a practice round on Sunday and if he can get some yardages figured out, he can shoot a good round on Monday,” Rogers said.
The Eagles finished fourth overall, shooting a team score of 315.
“A 315 wasn’t quite as good as we needed to be,” Rogers said. “I said just shoot the best you can and see where you fall. There were some good scores: 299, 305, 308. Hats off to Kellam, Cosby and James River, but we could have shot a little better than we did.”
The Eagles play their home matches at Westlake Golf Club but play a handful of times at Water’s Edge. When the chance came to host the regional at the private club, Rogers said it was an easy choice.
“It’s the nicest facility here and it accommodates a larger groups,” he said. “We’re really thankful to get to have it here.”
Kellam is a regular entrant in the state tournament, winning the 2010 state title in the old Group AAA. The Knights finished fifth last year.
Cosby got good scores from deeper in its lineup to earn its state berth. That was key, considering Magnolia Green is Cosby’s home course, an advantage not lost on coach Marc Berge.
“A lot of the kids are members out there so it should be in our favor,” Berge said.
