FINCASTLE — Through 18 holes, Lord Botetourt and Franklin County created no separation in the Blue Ridge District golf tournament, finishing tied and forcing a playoff.
The four-player, one-hole playoff was a different story, as Botetourt won by 10 strokes.
“I’m nervous,” Samir Davidov said as he addressed the ball to start the playoff, prompting laughter from the 25 people around the first tee at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
Davidov, the match medalist with an even par 71, lashed a monster slice that flew long and far enough into the second fairway, that he had an unhindered approach shot to the green.
His second shot — a pitching wedge on the 444-yard downhill par-5 — stuck on the green four feet from the pin. He missed the eagle putt but tapped in for birdie.
Botetourt’s second player, Kaitlyn Mosdell, striped the fairway but found trouble on her second shot, flying the green into the woods behind the green. Her third shot ended off the green, but Mosdell hit a perfect sand wedge that curled across the green and fell for a birdie.
The Eagles’ first two, Timmy Massey and Brayden Walmsley, went into the trees on the left side off the tee and posted a double and a bogey, respectively.
The playoff counted all four scores, so the second group had to finish the hole. A birdie from Kyle Lograsso and a par by Ashton Harper ended the match.
“It was good to play that playoff,” said Cavaliers coach Todd Smith. “Samir’s comment was funny but it’s good to get experience playing nervous. Now they’ve got that experience in their pocket.”
Eagles coach Mike Rogers agreed, noting that his team lost a playoff in the regional tournament last year.
“It’s good to get that practice now because it can happen again,” Rogers said.
Pasley played No. 5 for Franklin County, but came in with a late 77 to drop the team score and force the playoff.
“This is the best 18-hole round we’ve played this year,” Rogers said. “For the day we played really well.”
Smith said the district tournament championship was another step in the process of reaching team goals.
“This was Step 2. Step one was winning the regular season,” Smith said. “We just want to keep getting better.”
Davidov, a sophomore who won the individual title at the Metro in August, said each win is important.
“The Metro was a pretty big win, but this is also a big win,” he said.
The entrants into the regional tournaments in the various classes has yet to be determined, but Franklin County is qualified for Region 6A and Botetourt is qualified for Region 3D.
Smith said eight of the 10 schools in Region 3D qualify for the tournament, so all four of the Blue Ridge District’s Class 3 teams could be in the regionals. William Fleming, in Region 5D, has to wait for other Class 5 district tournaments to be played to find out whether its season continues.
