FOREST — A golf tournament that comes down to a single stroke deciding the team champion should have had a exciting moment or a dramatic scoring shot.
Unfortunately, the only real excitement came when calculators were used to tally the scores as the team totals changed with a post-match disqualification and tourney-changing scores from two of the last players to come to the clubhouse.
Blacksburg won the team championship at Ivy Hill Golf Club with a 305, one stroke ahead of Jefferson Forest’s 306. But Blacksburg appeared to have the trophy in hand as the scores were posted.
Miles Loeschen shot 76 and looked like his score would be part of the four the Bruins counted, giving them a 301. But Loeschen signed an incomplete scorecard and he was disqualified.
In place of the 76, Sean Ruan’s 80 was added, bringing the total to 305.
“I was feeling pretty good because I had a 301 and I didn’t think there was any way Jefferson Forest could come close to that, then all of a sudden I lose my 76 and had to count an 80,” said Bruins coach Rick Mattox. “It’s a good thing that Sean came in with that 80, or we’d be going to play a playoff.”
The Bruins and Cavaliers claimed the two team spots in the Class 4 state tournament on Oct. 14 at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Jefferson Forest opened a big lead early when Garnet Manley III, playing in the first group, blistered the course with a 65. He was the only player to break par, or even come close.
The Cavaliers then got qualifying scores from its last two players — Conner Kail with and 80 and Camden Willis’ 81 — to drop its team total from 312 to 306.
JF coach Garett Manley Jr. said the scores from Kail and Willis were a pleasant surprise.
“We haven’t got much from anyone outside our top four all year, but they stepped up and scored for us today, so that’s a bright spot,” Manley Jr. said.
Manley III, the coach’s son and lead player, said he didn’t feel like he was going low in the round, making birdies on Nos. 2 and 3 before eight straight pars.
Manley III birdied the last two holes and three of the last four, so the low score was improved late in the round.
“This round I didn’t even feel like I was doing that well,” the younger Manley said. “I got hot pretty early, but I parred from 4 to 11, then made some putts in the end there. I left some out there. There were easy holes I didn’t birdie.”
The heat that made playing conditions feel more like August than October took its toll on the players. Mattox and the elder Manley noted that scores were higher than they expected.
“We didn’t play that well but a lot of kids got tired,” Mattox said.
Manley said there are usually several players scoring close to even par.
“The scores were extremely high today,” he said. “I had three or four guys play six or seven over their normal average. We played a practice round yesterday and shot 281. It was a bit much to ask to beat Blacksburg in that situation. They beat us on our home course and deserve to win it.”
Three players tied for second with 3-over par 4. One was Blacksburg sophomore David Zhang, the low round for the Bruins. He tied with Willoughby Gasperini of Halifax County and Penn Willman of E.C. Glass.
Gasperini and Willman, along with Hunter King of Salem all qualified for the Class 4 state tournament as individuals. Salem freshman Macy Johnson shot a 77, qualifying her for the girls state tournament.
Both JF and Blacksburg played in the state tournament last year, won by Jamestown, a team that calls Williamsburg National home. Mattox said the Bermuda grass used by courses near the coast caused his team problems.
“We’re going to try to find a cure for that Bermuda grass we seem to be allergic to,” Mattox said. “We’ve got the will. We’ve got the motivation. We’ve just got to find the horsepower.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.