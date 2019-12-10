Patrick Henry junior Savannah Derey, the Timesland girls lacrosse player of the year for 2019, has made a commitment to James Madison University.
Despite missing six games, Derey finished the season with 64 goals and 23 assists.
Derey, who also played basketball and volleyball during the 2018-19 school year, was a first-team all-state selection and U.S. Lacrosse All-American.
