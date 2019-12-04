William Fleming senior Lanie Bethel earned the first starting assignment of her girls basketball career Wednesday night.
Just 40 seconds into the Colonels’ season opener against visiting Floyd County, she was on the bench with two personal fouls.
She didn’t stay there.
Bethel rebounded with 13 points and three 3-pointers — including one to open the fourth quarter — as Fleming debuted with a 50-40 nondistrict victory over the Buffaloes.
From the bench, Bethel had time to sort things out.
“I was just thinking, ‘Get your head together for the team,’ ” she said. “It’s a team effort. I had to get my head straight.”
Fleming shot straight in the second half, bagging four of its six 3-pointers.
Senior Asia Fitzgerald began the third quarter with an open 3-pointer from the corner to wipe out Floyd’s 20-18 halftime lead.
Bethel followed with another trey against a 2-3 zone defense and the Buffaloes never saw the lead again.
“I felt like the corners were going to be open if we could swing the ball quick,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “We hit some timely threes. Fitzgerald hit one that opened it up for us.”
Veterans Shakara Anderson and Victoria Board — who have been starters since their freshman year — helped seal the deal for the Colonels.
Anderson scored a game-high 15 points, highlighted by a steal and layup for a 44-37 lead with four minutes to play.
Board added another steal and layup to put Fleming up 46-37.
Fleming iced the win moments later when Bethel found Anderson with an inbounds bounce pass for a 50-39 edge with 2:02 left in the game.
Floyd (0-1) was led by Alexis Kiser, who made all three of the Buffaloes’ 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Peyton Grim added 10 points, all in the first three quarters.
Second-year coach Ross Snead welcomed the tough early-season test for his team.
Snead used 11 players in the first quarter.
“We try to play our bench a lot,” Snead said. “We’ve got a lot of talented kids on there. We’ve got a lot of athletes. We try to use them.
“We’re still trying to feel it out, get our rotations, see who’s going to step up.”
