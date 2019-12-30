Meredith Wells spent three hours in the gym Monday morning, trying to make sure her shot was just right for that evening’s Knights Winter Classic title game.
With five minutes left and the game hanging in the balance, the Lord Botetourt senior saw her work pay off.
The Cavaliers were up by five, but Abingdon had all the momentum. Lord Botetourt star Miette Veldman drove past multiple defenders, but missed a layup. In the scrum after the miss, Wells ended up with the ball at the 3-point line.
She didn’t hesitate, lining up the shot and knocking it down.
“I just knew I had to get the rebound and get another possession going,” Wells said. “My shots were falling tonight, so I just stepped in with confidence and tried to knock it down.”
The momentum-turning play was the start of an 11-0 Lord Botetourt run to seal the game. Wells scored eight of those points, ending with a career-high 17 in the Cavs’ 63-48 victory Monday over Abingdon.
Veldman put together a huge performance, scoring 21 points and pulling down 19 rebounds. Lord Botetourt (7-2) head coach Renee Favaro said it was the third game in a row in which Veldman has had either 19 or 20 rebounds, and with Monday’s performance, Veldman surpassed 1,000 boards for her career.
Favaro said she knew Abingdon (7-1) would focus on trying to stop Veldman, and that the Cavs would need to knock down shots to beat the Falcons. That’s just what happened, as Lord Botetourt hit seven 3s — four of them coming from Wells.
“She’s impressed me pretty much all year,” Favaro said of Wells. “She’s gotten more comfortable than she was in the past and as she’s getting more comfortable, her confidence is growing and we really need her. I’m so thrilled to see it.”
The Falcons tried to overcome poor shooting performances from two of their key contributors — Peyton Carter and Emily Breeding — and just couldn’t quite catch the Cavs. Carter still scored 16 points, but her shots weren’t falling like they usually do, both coaches said.
Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown gave credit to Lord Botetourt.
“I think they outplayed us,” Brown said. “They definitely came out and wanted to win that one, and at times we looked like we didn’t. I think at times we looked a little slow, and they made shots. They made some shots on us and we never really recovered.”
The first half was fast-paced and evenly matched. The teams were tied after the first quarter, but Lord Botetourt’s Taylor Robertson heated up in the second. Robertson showed the ability to score in the paint and beyond the arc, scoring seven points in the frame and fueling the Cavs’ second-quarter run to take the lead. Robertson ended up with 11 points.
That lead grew to double digits late in the second quarter, but Abingdon was able to chip into it and enter halftime trailing 31-23.
The end of the third quarter was frantic, with the teams combining for 13 points in the final minute of the quarter.
The standing-room only crowd at Cave Spring Middle School screamed and hollered as the teams traded steals and transition layups.
On the final play of the quarter, Veldman looked like a wide receiver on a long pass downfield, muscling her way to catch the ball and score an old-fashioned 3-point play to give the Cavs an eight-point lead going into the final frame.
Abingdon scored two quick baskets to start the quarter, cutting Lord Botetourt’s lead in half in a flash. The momentum-swinging offensive rebound and 3 from Wells, accompanied by another 3 from Ally Spangler, provided valuable breathing room.
Favaro, Veldman and Wells all aged that the tournament was valuable for the postseason-minded Cavs.
“I think we grew a lot in this tournament,” Wells said. “We kind of struggled, we lost two games a couple weeks ago, so I think this helped us definitely with team bonding and working together.”
