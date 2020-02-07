DALEVILLE — A hundred or so high school coaches are likely to show up at Lord Botetourt High School’s 2020 graduation.
William Fleming’s Richard Wilson figures to be one of them.
Girls basketball and volleyball coaches throughout the Blue Ridge District and beyond will seek to witness and perhaps celebrate the departure from their midst of Botetourt senior Miette Veldman.
She has made life miserable for all of them.
Veldman was at it again Friday night, as the 5-foot-11 star had 33 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as Botetourt capped senior night festivities with a 64-55 victory over Fleming that earned the Cavaliers the Blue Ridge regular-season title.
“I didn’t feel like there was a lot of pressure,” said Veldman, who has been part of three VHSL state championship teams counting volleyball and basketball. “We already had enough pressure that we were playing Fleming. It kind of helped. Senior night wasn’t in our heads as much.
“We knew we had to focus on this game.”
Botetourt (18-2, 10-0) had its hands full as the Colonels led by as many as five points in the third quarter and were up 49-48 until Meredith Wells hit her second 3-pointer of the second half for a 51-49 lead with 5:02 to play.
Wells had a 3-pointer earlier in the half rim out, but she kept firing.
“I didn’t let it affect my confidence at all,” she said. “I just saw a big basket.”
Fleming (17-4, 8-2) tied the game at 51 on a left-handed drive by Victoria Board, but Veldman went to work in the paint.
The reigning Timesland player of the year scored in the post, then added another post move and a free throw for a three-point play and a 56-51 lead.
Veldman finished 13 of 15 from the line, using her unique free-throw set up where she starts with her right arm extended and her palm under the ball before bringing it to the shooting pocket.
“I was 1 for 11 against Hidden Valley my freshman year,” she said. “We lost by like, 8. I said I’m never going to do that to my teammates again.
“I got that technique from one of my old teammates, Maggie Quarles. She used to shoot free throws like that, and we were partners so I started shooting like that.”
With Botetourt clinging to a 58-52 lead with 2:05 to play, Veldman used some of the skill that earned her a volleyball scholarship to James Madison.
After she missed a shot in the lane, Veldman spiked a pass back out to Taylor Robertson, who drilled a 3-pointer for a 61-52 lead.
“That’s the volleyball in her,” Wilson said.
Fleming made the most of its perimeter shooting as six Colonels combined for eight 3-pointers. Junior forward Shakara Anderson led Fleming with 15 points while Jermiya Ollie had 12 off the bench.
However, Botetourt’s defense held Fleming to just three buckets in the fourth period, and the Colonels were just 1 of 6 from the line in the final eight minutes.
“I think we just grinded it out,” first-year Botetourt coach Renee Favaro said. “We played good defense down the stretch. The seniors, I could look at them during timeouts and tell they wanted it.”
Wells, Robertson, Kenleigh Gunter and Veldman took their bows as Favaro was able to substitute for them in the final seconds.
Wilson and the Colonels might see Veldman one last time in a potential Blue Ridge tournament final.
Thirty-three points.
Sixteen rebounds.
Six assists.
“That’s probably her average against us the last four games,” the Fleming coach said.
