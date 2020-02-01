Timesland’s top-ranked girls basketball team showed its greatness in an early game Saturday, the second of six in the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School.
Undefeated Carroll County topped the homestanding Spartans 57-39 in a match-up of former district foes. The Cavaliers (18-0) moved to the Three Rivers District, ending the annual pair of games between the two teams.
“We were excited for the opportunity to come here and play,” said Carroll County coach Marc Motley. “For the most part, I thought our kids played really, really well. It got a little sloppy late, but that happens sometimes. I’m not going to harp on the last 4 minutes when I can look at the first 28 minutes.”
Motley will want to look at the first 12 minutes of the second half, specifically the third quarter when the Cavs’ defense held Salem to six points.
Three of the Spartans’ points came on a long trey by Kennedy Scales just ahead of the third-quarter buzzer. Prior to that, a bucket by McKenzie Moran and a free throw by Abbie Baker were the only two of the Spartans’ 12 shots to fall.
“We pride ourselves on defense,” Motley said. “We’re not used to too many 11:15 a.m. starts, but we had some kids who really stepped up.”
Johanna Utt scored eight points, but on the defensive end she made life difficult for the Spartans’ shooters. Abigail Kennedy scored four points but grabbed seven rebounds, including five on the offensive end.
The Cavaliers were not particularly successful sinking second-chance points with seven in the game, despite 17 offensive rebounds, but those rebounds kept the ball away from Salem’s offense.
“You can’t give this team second and third chance shots,” said Salem coach Corbitt Hairston. “They had a lot of second- and third- chance shots against us.”
Hairston was impressed with the Cavs’ methodical approach to offense.
“If you take away their first option defensively, they’ll pass the ball around and find their second and third and fourth option,” Hairston said. “They have five players on the floor — it doesn’t matter who rotates in — who can and are not shy about taking the 3-point shot. They have bigs who can finish around the rim.”
Jaylen Hagee led the Cavs with 13 points. She sparked a 3-point barrage in the third quarter with an early bomb. Kalee Easter hit two more treys in the next two minutes, staking the Cavs to a 43-20 lead. Easter finished with 11 points.
Ashton Richardson came off the bench to add 10 points.
“I was shooting pretty good today, but it’s a team effort,” Richardson said. “I found myself a little more open so I could shoot but at other points I was looking into the post for some post ups we had.”
“She’s a ball hawk,” Motley said of Richardson. “She’s been doing that for us for years.”
Scales led Salem (9-9) with 17 points, even though she was a focus of the Cavs’ defense.
“[Scales] is a load to handle. She’s really, really athletic.” Motley said. “You get her going downhill she’s tough to stop, but our big kids did a really good job of coming over and helping. Our guards did a better job in the second half guarding her without fouling her.”
Baker scored 12 and grabbed nine boards for Salem.
