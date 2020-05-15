Berlyn Seitz.jpg

Salem girls basketball coach Berlyn Seitz

 Photo courtesy of City of Salem

Salem High School entered May with its sights set on hiring a new girls basketball coach.

Mission accomplished.

Berlyn Seitz, a Missouri native who has worked as an assistant with varsity programs at Franklin County and Liberty high schools, has been hired to take over Salem's program.

Seitz replaces Corbitt Hairston, who resigned shortly after completing his sixth season in early March.

Hairston, whose final Salem team finished with an 11-13 overall record and 5-7 in the River Ridge District, said Friday he plans to remain a teacher at Salem.

