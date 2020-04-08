jf gbb pulco 030620 p010.jpg (copy)

Pulaski County’s Maddie Ratcliff was named to the second team on the Class 4 all-state team.

 JON FLEMING | Special to The Roanoke Times

Pulaski County senior Maddie Ratcliff has been named to the second team on VHSL Class 3 girls basketball squad in voting by a panel of coaches.

Monacan’s Jordan Hodges was named player of the year.

Hampton’s Shanda Bailey was selected coach of the year.

Tags

Load comments