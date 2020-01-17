The moment belonged to Cave Spring’s Zada Porter.
The night belonged to Pulaski County.
Pulaski — which returned most of its players from last year’s VHSL Class 4 runner-up team — remained unbeaten in the River Ridge District and avenged a 2019 road loss Friday night with a 64-48 win over Cave Spring.
The game was played at the Knights’ temporary home court at Cave Spring Middle School and both sides had something to celebrate.
Porter eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau with a free throw in the first half, sparking a brief ceremony.
The Cougars (9-5, 5-0) got the big prize, remaining in first place in the district with their fifth victory in a row.
It was a team effort as the visitors got 22 points from their reserves including 10 from wing guard Paige Huff.
On occasion, the Cougars substituted five players en masse.
“That’s one thing we talk about in our group, honestly, being selfless,” Pulaski coach Bradley Sutphin said. “ ‘If it’s my night, let’s go get it done. If it’s not my night, I’ve got to do everything I can to help my teammates out.’
“We’ve got some good kids sitting over there on the bench that work hard. It was good to see them step up.”
The starters weren’t bad either.
Guard Alaina Akers helped the Cougars to a 20-7 first-quarter lead with two early 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, twin towers Ally Fleenor and Taryn Blankenship — who both missed the first part of the season with knee injuries — had an impact in the second half in the paint.
Fleenor muscled her way for nine points on mostly moves and stickbacks, while Blankenship worked the lane with power dribble moves for another nine points.
“We had to mix and match,” Fleenor said. “They were smaller. We were bigger, so we had to take advantage of it.”
Fleenor and Blankenship even ran a two-man fast break at one point in the first half.
“When we work together it’s easier,” Blankenship said. “It feels more comfortable.”
Blankenship tore her ACL in May and returned to the floor earlier than expected.
“I was supposed to come back in late January and I came back in late December, a month earlier,” she said. “I missed it a whole lot.”
After falling behind by 13 points in the first quarter, Cave Spring (8-5, 3-2) trailed just 28-24 in the second period and stayed at arm’s length for much of the game.
Porter, who finished with a game-high 18 points thanks to several shots with a very high degree of difficulty, left the floor with 4:03 to play after she fell hard to the floor following a hard foul.
“She hit somebody’s knee [with her head] on the floor pretty good,” Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro said.
Porter has recruiting interest from a number of Division I schools including Campbell, Charlotte and Appalachian State.
The lanky guard opened the third quarter with a baseline runner to cut the lead to 35-27, but Pulaski hit Cave Spring with a devastating half-court trap that turned the momentum.
Katie Carroll, one of four freshmen in the Knights’ starting lineup, added 12 points, sinking three 3-pointers.
“I thought once we cut it to [eight] I thought, OK, we’re really over the hump,” Ficarro said. “I have to remind myself we’ve got four freshmen on the floor a lot of the time and we’re going to make freshman mistakes.”
