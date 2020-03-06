CHRISTIANSBURG — The tears began on the bench just before the clock hit 0:00 on Pulaski County’s season.
This is March, after all. It’s the month for crowning champions, but it’s also the time when seasons come to a close, careers end and hearts break.
But for the Cougars (21-7), those tears won’t last for long. Even in the wake of their 65-58 loss to Millbrook in the VHSL Class 3 girls state quarterfinals Friday at Christiansburg High School, the players and their families were holding their heads high.
A season removed from being state runners-up, senior Maddie Ratcliff and her teammates came back with a renewed energy and again made the state playoffs. Losing in the championship game last year pushed them to this point, she said.
“It put an anger in our hearts and it gave us a drive,” Ratcliff said. “We grew a lot and we matured a lot and we became just a little bit better. And Millbrook was just better tonight.”
Millbrook (27-1) was consistent all game Friday, even though it was practically a home game for the Cougars.
The gym was rocking when the Cougars were clicking, and Cougars head coach Bradley Sutphin said that’s just how it should be this time of year.
“That’s what it’s all about, when you get to this point,” Sutphin said. “The kids earned that right. They deserved every bit of that.”
The energy in the room was still in Pulaski County’s favor even as the game slipped away. The Cougars didn’t give in, though, still battling for the ball and hitting 3-pointers into the final moments of the game.
As he watched from the opposing sideline, Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. was impressed.
“I love their heart,” Green said. “Every single one of their players gave 100 percent. As a coach, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Ratcliff was locked in, not letting her emotions get to her until the moment the buzzer sounded. She led all scorers with 21 points, eight of them coming in the first quarter as the Cougars built an early lead. She swished a 3-pointer from NBA range as time expired, giving the Cougars a 16-12 advantage at the end of one quarter.
Millbrook got to work in the second quarter, racking up second-chance points as their forwards snatched offensive rebound after offensive rebound. The game was tied at halftime, and remained even throughout the third quarter.
Both fan bases gave their teams standing ovations as they trotted out for the final quarter. Ratcliff slashed and juked through the Pioneers’ defense to score on the first possession of the quarter, cutting Millbrook’s lead to 48-44.
Thanks to Millbrook freshman Kennedi Rooks, that was the closest it got.
She hit a 3 on the next possession. Then made a spinning layup in transition. Then made another layup. She scored 10 of her team-high 17 points in the final frame, burying any hopes of a Pulaski County comeback.
Millbrook spread the scoring out between four players, mainly — Alison Hauck and Avery O’Roke each finished with 15 and Emily Magee had 14 to go with Rooks’ 17.
Keslyn Secrist scored 13 points for the Cougars while Ally Fleenor added 12.
Parents and players stayed together on the court long after the game, hugging each other and looking back at the season. Kim Secrist, mother of Pulaski County teammates Keslyn and Kassidy, still held two signs with her daughters’ faces on them. The loss was tough to swallow, she said, but she believes this isn’t the end of the Cougars’ story.
“There’s more to come, I think,” Kim Secrist said.
Ratcliff agreed. She’s one of five seniors graduating, and is signed to play with Concord University in West Virginia.
She still had tears in her eyes as she said it, but she knows the players she leaves behind are ready to build on the success of the past two seasons.
“These girls work so hard and they’re so humble and they’re so hungry for everything,” Ratcliff said. “I know they’re going to come back for the preseason and they’re going to work their butts off and they’re going to become even better.”
MILLBROOK (27-1)
Magee 3 6-6 14, Harrison 1 2-2 4, Rooks 6 2-4 17, Hauck 6 3-7 15, O’Roke 7 1-2 15. Totals 23 14-21 65.
PULASKI COUNTY (21-6)
Fleenor 4 4-4 12, Akers 1 0-0 3, Ratcliff 8 3-4 21, Secrist 5 2-5 13, Blankenship 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 12-17 58.
Millbrook 12 17 19 17 — 65
Pulaski County 16 13 13 17 — 58
3-point goals — Millbrook 5 (Magee 3, Rooks 2), Pulaski County 4 (Ratcliff 2, Akers, Secrist). Total fouls — Millbrook 17, Pulaski County 20.
