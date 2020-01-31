DUBLIN — Pulaski County ended overtime on an 11-2 run as the Cougars pulled away for an 87-78 win over Patrick Henry in a battle of the top two teams in the River Ridge District on Friday night.
The way the game ended up in overtime, however, will likely be what most fans in attendance remember about this contest.
In the final seconds of regulation PH held a 73-71 lead, but Pulaski County’s Ally Fleenor was able to grab an offensive rebound and score on a putback to tie the game up with .1 seconds left. She was also fouled on the play.
“I wasn’t watching the clock. I was more focused on the ball and the basket,” Fleenor said.
Moments later Fleenor calmly completed the old-fashioned three-point play, sinking what seemed to be the game-winning free throw.
After the make, though, Pulaski County’s bench was called for a technical after several Cougars ran on the court with time still on the clock.
Patrick Henry’s ShelbyFiddler, who finished with a game-high 28 points, was awarded two free throws. Fiddler knocked down the first but missed the second sending the game to an unlikely extra period.
“I just told them that they have got new life,” Pulaski County head coach Bradley Sutphin said of his message to his squad before overtime.
Pulaski County (8-0, 13-5) responded in the overtime, outscoring the Patriots 13-4 to remain undefeated in district play.
“It was a hell of a high school basketball game. Everybody that came got their money’s worth,” Sutphin said.
The Cougars had a 32-25 lead going into halftime, but Patrick Henry (7-2, 13-5) responded out of the locker room with a 15-4 run keyed by the hot shooting of Savannah Derey, who had 11 points in the stretch.
This came after Derey was limited to just four points in the first half after picking up her third foul at the 6:39 mark of the second quarter.
PH held the lead for the entire fourth quarter before Fleenor’s last second putback. The Patriots’ chances at victory, however, took a blow when Derey, who finished the night with 21 points, picked up her fifth foul with 1:52 left in regulation. At the time of Derey’s disqualification the Patriots had a 66-59 lead.
“Savannah just has to play a little smarter when she’s in foul trouble. If she plays the whole game then that’s the difference,” Patrick Henry head coach Mike Hendrick said.
Derey was not the only PH player to have foul difficulty on the night. Before the game was over six Patriot players fouled out and, in the game’s final seconds, PH was down to just four players on the court.
PH finished the night with 33 fouls while Pulaski County was called for 25 and the Cougars also had three players foul out. To top things off four technical fouls were called as well.
“A lot of weird things were going on, but it was because both teams were passionate,” Hendrick said. “I think that’s the best high school basketball game I’ve ever been a part of. It’s a game everybody will have memories of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.