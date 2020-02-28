LYNCHBURG — Who needs a half-court offense?
Not Pulaski County. The Cougars ran up and down the court in their 70-57 win over host E.C. Glass in the Region 4D girls basketball tournament final on Friday.
“We practice running. That’s what we do best,” said sophomore Ally Fleenor, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars.
Pulaski County coach Bradley Sutphin wanted to determine the pace of play.
“We knew if we could control the tempo, it gave us the opportunity to win,” Sutphin said. “We locked in and got some rebounds, just did what we needed to do.”
The transition game, when it worked, was deadly. Pulaski County made 11 layups in transition and four more when the ball handler at half-court spotted an open lane and went to the rack off of the dribble.
With the Cougars shooting mostly inside 10 feet — often in the paint at the rim — their shooting percentage of 50% (28 of 56) could have been higher, but for five missed lay-ups in the first half.
The downside of the frantic offensive pace was the lack of ball control that led to 29 turnovers.
The Cougars were led by freshman Keslyn Secrist with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She scored two stick-backs in the first quarter that allowed Pulaski County to open a 16-10 lead after the first period. Fellow freshman Paige Huff sparked a second-quarter surge with all 10 of her points coming in a 16-4 run that put Pulaski County up 34-17.
Glass stayed in the game with 10 steals and 22 points coming off of those steals or directly after inbound plays following Cougar turnovers.
The Hilltoppers (21-4) were stifled by an abysmally cold night shooting. They made just one of 27 shot from beyond the arc and shot 27% (19 of 70) from the floor.
“This is the worst night for us to shoot awful from the 3-point line,” said first year coach Anitra Thomas. “We fought back and I’m proud of that. To be as young as we are and as inexperienced as we are, none of these girls has ever been here. It’s an experience and we’ll get better from it.”
The Toppers dominated the boards in the third quarter and scored eight second-chance points. Mya Hamlet, led Glass with 23 points, dropped in a stickback and-one, then Amari Osei sank a free throw and Jordan Wright-Goode put in a short jumper after an offensive rebound to pull Glass within four, 36-32.
Erin Russell broke the momentum with a trey, sparking a nine-point run that allowed the Cougars to regain a double-digit lead. Solid free throw shooting in the final five minutes — Secrist was 4 of 6 and Alaina Akers made 5 of 7 — iced the win in a rowdy environment.
With both teams qualified for the Class 4 state tournament, this was not a high-stakes game, right? Wrong. With the win, Pulaski County (21-6) gets to stay close to home Friday to play Millbrook at 6 p.m. Friday. Glass must travel to Northern Virginia to face undefeated Loudoun Valley in its state quarterfinal.
“Thank the Lord we don’t have to go on the road,” Sutphin said. “I’ll be so glad to be at home on Friday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.