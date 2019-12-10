Patrick Henry aspires to be a regional power in girls basketball, but the Patriots know it takes wins over the established local powerhouses to work their way up on the pecking order.
PH got such a win on Tuesday, topping Lord Botetourt 63-50 in the Patriots’ gym.
“We finally got a big marquee win,” said PH coach Mike Hedrick. “For us, in the two years and two weeks since I’ve been here, we haven’t had that win against a local power. Now we got it. We’re trying to be the marquee team. You can’t do that until you beat the other marquee teams. Tonight was a good step. We want to see if we can keep building.”
The Patriots used a third-quarter surge and took advantage of its size on the baseline to turn a three-point deficit into a 13-point win.
Savannah Derey, who led all scorers with 22 points and 13 rebounds, scored the Patriots’ first nine points after the break.
“We knew we were going to have to come out at half with energy, so we said ‘OK we’re going to have to pick it up again,’” Derey said. “We worked in practice on finishing around the rim. It was great to see that come into effect tonight.”
Patrick Henry (2-1) dominated the glass after halftime and forced the Cavs into seven turnovers during a 20-2 run. The Patriots had 15 offensive rebounds leading to 10 second-chance points. Botetourt only had 16 defensive rebounds.
The Cavs (2-1) trailed by 15 late in the third quarter but mounted a 13-2 run early in the fourth to cut the deficit to four. Patriot freshman Trinity Breedlove made a free throw and grabbed defensive rebounds on three straight LB possessions. Derey made a trey, then Moneshia Wright scored on back-to-back possessions. Twelve of Wright’s 20 points came in the final quarter.
“Moneshia Wright played her butt off. Trinity Breedlove, a freshman came in with her 6-1 frame and played her butt off,” Hedrick said. “We had foul trouble and had to sit my starting point guard and my 2-guard and we went to halftime only down three, so we weathered that storm and won the game.”
Botetourt is a work in progress with a new cast surrounding returners Miette Veldman and Kenleigh Gunter. Veldman led the Cavs with 21 points.
“We had a hard time scoring in the third and we didn’t want to play with any energy,” said Cavs coach Renee Favaro. “We made a little run, cut it to four, then they made a run. There wasn’t enough time or energy left for us to make another run.”
Favaro said the team is looking for the chemistry it had in the past.
“I’m waiting for other people to step up. It’s going to happen but we’re not there yet. It’s a whole new crew and they’re still figuring each other out,” Favaro said. “We’ll get there. We’re going to be one of those late blooming teams.”
