The Patrick Henry girls basketball team finally woke up from its dream, falling back to reality in a 59-35 loss to Highland Springs in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinal Tuesday at William Fleming High School.
It wasn’t the result they wanted, obviously, but a team that won only three games just three years ago finished in a spot never before achieved by the Patriots’ girls.
Coach Mike Hedrick said the culture of the program has changed. The team no longer accepts losing as an inevitability. The players expect success.
“They were [in the locker room] upset and crying, but it was tears of surprise,” Hedrick said. “They really thought they could win. That, in a snapshot, is what’s changed in the program. We care. We are invested. We don’t just go through the motions.”
Hedrick said winning the state quarterfinal was not a surprise, despite the fact it had never been done at PH. “They expected to win Friday. They expected to win tonight,” Hedrick said.
Senior Simran Drakeford said the teammates formed internal bonds that make them closer than previous squads, a factor in the success.
“This year has always had its ups and downs, but as a team, we grew,” Drakeford said. “The coaches pushed us to be better and we all wanted to be better. Everybody was encouraging. We’re like a family. We have fun. We want to be here. We want to be in the gym and we want to play together.”
The result led to 22 wins from a very good team. Unfortunately, Highland Springs was better.
The Springers (24-2) were fast enough to intercept pass after pass from PH. The Patriots committed 36 turnovers, only three of which were violations.
Highland Springs badgered the PH offense so much in the third quarter that the Patriots got off only nine shots while committing 11 turnovers. In that time, the Springers turned a five-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage going into the fourth period.
“In the third quarter, they made a run. Everything that could go right for them went right and everything that could go wrong for us went wrong,” Hedrick said. “We did not handle that to the best of our ability, composure-wise. It’s really tough when you get to looking at the scoreboard and thinking, ‘Man, my high school career may be coming to an end,’ or ‘Man, this ride may be over.’ These are teenagers with teenagers’ emotions and there’s a lot going into that.”
The Springers made eight 3-pointers, shooting 40% from beyond the arc. PH attempted only eight shots from that distance, making just one.
Highland Springs was led by Sydney Boone with 18 points. Iyanna Rogers added 16 and Kiaa Boyd scored 11.
Moneshia Wright led the Patriots in her final game, scoring 13 points. Savannah Derey added 12 and gathered 20 rebounds.
Derey, a junior, leads a group of underclassmen who will return to the program with a new mission.
“I took the underclassmen aside and told them our expectation is to be back here,” Hedrick said. “Our expectation is we’re going to be different people the next time we’re in this game. That will show 365 days from now. We’re going to be bought in. We will take some time off, but we’ve got to come back with vengeance. We’ve got to come back [angry] because we feel like we were a lot closer than that score indicates of the talent level.”
The seniors leave with the legacy of a class that laid the foundation for future success.
“I like everything that’s happened this year,” Drakeford said. “The wins, the losses, everything we’ve been through. I don’t want anything to change.”
HIGHLAND SPRINGS (24-2)
Boone 7 0-2 18, Rogers 7 2-4 16, Boyd 3 4-6 11, N. Williams 0 1-2 1, K. Williams 0 0-0 0, Dailey 5 0-0 13, Baxter 0 0-0 0, Jones-Brown 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-14 59.
PATRICK HENRY (22-6)
Derey 3 6-9 12, Wright 4 5-7 13, Fiddler 1 0-0 3, Drakeford 0 0-0 0, Breedlove 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 1-2 3, Gunn 1 0-0 2, Childress 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-18 35.
Highland Springs 16 11 18 14 — 59
Patrick Henry 11 11 6 7 — 35
3-point goals — Highland Springs 8 (Boone 4, Dailey 3, Boyd) Patrick Henry 1 (Fiddler). Total fouls — Highland Springs 16, Patrick Henry 13. Fouled out — none.
