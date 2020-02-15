Patrick Henry won the inside game and Cave Spring was deadly from outside.
In a clash of styles, the inside game won as PH held-off the Knights 63-54 in the second girls semifinal in the River Ridge basketball tournament Saturday in the Patriots’ gym.
The Patriots will get regular-season champion Pulaski County in Tuesday’s final. The Cougars knocked off Blacksburg 55-35 in the other semifinal.
PH (17-5) has a size advantage across the front line with Savannah Derey and Moneshia Wright standing at least four inches taller than anyone on the Knights roster. The Patriots got 50 points from their centers and forwards. Derey distributes as much as she shoots, led the team with 21 points. Wright had 14 and Gunn had 11.
“With Mahogany Gunn and Moneshia Wright in the paint, not a lot of the people in high school basketball have two players who can do back-to-the-basket post moves and can sub in and out for each other,” said PH coach Mike Hedrick.
The Patriots’ size showed up in their 44-27 edge rebounding, 16 on the offensive end.
The Knights avoided PH’s bigs by shooting over them. That strategy relies on shooting accuracy, and in the third quarter, the Knights had it.
“When we’re on, we’re on,” said Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro.
The Knights hit eight bombs in the second half, 12 in the game.
Up seven at halftime, Wright hit a backdoor lay-up to put PH ahead by nine.
The Knights then found their touch. Kierra Mooney scored a lay-up, then Katie Carroll opened the barrage of 3s. Zada Porter hit the next one and Ava Hibbs made three straight, her last one giving Cave Spring a 40-38 lead.
Gunn got the lead back with a tying lay-up, converting and and-one. Trinity Breedlove’s stickback put the Patriots up three going into the fourth. Breedlove had 12 boards.
Sticking with what worked, Cave Spring kept shooting from beyond the arc.
“We had ourselves in a great situation but we made silly turnovers. One or two 3s and we’re right there,” Ficarros said. “We don’t have the size they do, but these guy just didn’t give up.”
The PH defense moved out to the arc to disrupt the shots, opening up the entire court.
“We had been playing packed in,” Derey said. “We knew we had to get out on shooters so we made sure we were closing out extra fast, didn’t want to give them more wide open 3s because they were hitting all of them.”
The Knights shot 50 percent from beyond the arc in the second half, but PH was able to turn rebounds into points in transition or possessions where the offense could be patient.
The Patriots took only 11 shots from the field in the fourth quarter, making seven.
“In the end, us doing what we do won the game,” Hedrick said.
Abby Smith, Hibbs and Carroll scored 12, 12 and nine points respectively for the Knights, all coming on treys. Porter led the Knights with 13.
Pulaski outpaces Blacksburg
In the afternoon’s first semifinal Pulaski County used a big second quarter to run away from Blacksburg 55-35.
The Cougars (18-5) led by five after the first period, but turned up the defensive pressure in the second period and outscored the Bruins 22-3.
Pulaski County was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the quarter – three from Paige Huff and another from Maddie Ratcliff, who scored her 1000th career point on a trey in the third quarter.
Ratcliff’s 13 points tied her with Keslyn Secrist for team-high honors.
Ally Fleenor had nine points and nine rebounds for Pulaski County. The Cougars had a 21-10 advantage on the boards in the first half while pulling out to a 37-13 lead.
“This is playoff basketball so you’ve got to be locked in,” said Cougars coach Bradley Sutphin. “We’ve put a bigger emphasis on boxing out, being strong n the glass and getting second chance points.”
The Cougars dropped 14 second chance points while the Bruins (13-10) failed to make any.
Blacksburg was led by Skylar Prosser with 14 points.
PH will host Pulaski County for the River Ridge District tournament title Tuesday at 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.