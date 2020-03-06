The Patrick Henry girls officially made history Friday, earning the program’s first-ever final four berth with a 57-51 win over Briar Woods in the VHSL Class 5 state girls basketball quarterfinals.
The Patriots (22-5) ride a nine-game win streak into Tuesday’s semifinal against Highland Springs, which will be played in William Fleming’s gym. The Springers topped Norview in overtime in their quarterfinal on Friday.
“We’re all excited. It’s a feeling of elation,” said junior forward Savannah Derey. “We’re ready to get back out there.”
Derey had a moment of elation earlier when she made the first of a pair of free throws to reach 1,000 points in her PH career. She finished the game with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Derey also contributed with a word of encouragement, whispering in the ear of Te’arah Thomas just after Thomas missed the first of a pair of late free throws that PH needed to make it a two-possession game with 20 seconds to play.
“I just told her, ‘Take your time, T. You’ve got this. Imagine it’s practice,’ ” Derey said.
The mojo worked and Thomas sank the next shot. After Briar Woods missed a drive, Derey grabbed the rebound and worked the ball to Shelby Fiddler, who was fouled with 3.1 seconds remaining. Her final two free throws accounted for the final score.
The Patriots, bitten earlier this season by missed free throws, made 10 of 13 in the fourth quarter and 18 of 24 in the game.
Trailing by a point, senior center Mo Wright made two to give PH the lead for good with 1:46 remaining. The Patriots did not allow the Falcons (15-10) to score in the final two minutes.
“There was a lot of pressure, but we work on free throws so much in practice,” Wright said. “I was confident.”
Coach Mike Hedrick said he comes up with drills in practice that add pressure to shooters — the cost of a miss is a whole-squad wind sprint.
“We’ve been finding ways of being better at free throws,” Hedrick said. “We lost two games this year against Pulaski off of free throws. That sticks with you after a while.”
The Patriots were forced to win in ways outside their norm. Outside shots were not falling — the Patriots made only one of 13 shots from beyond the arc. That slack was made up with scoring plays coming from role players.
“We got some big points from seniors when we needed them,” Hedrick said. “[Simran] Drakeford hit two jump shots in the first half when we were struggling to score. Te’arah Thomas hit a clutch free throw to put us up four.”
Thomas also scored a go-ahead layup with just under three minutes to play.
PH got 13 points from its bench, while Briar Woods had zero.
“In big moments people have got to step up,” Hedrick said. “When you do step up you win, and when you don’t step up you lose.”
Wright finished with eight points and seven boards, her biggest rebound coming with less than 30 seconds to play when the Falcons were desperate.
“I’m a senior and we all just wanted to win so bad,” Wright said. “We played there, hands high, no fouls. We played good defense.”
The game was tied at 28 at halftime and the Patriots had only one more rebound than the Falcons. That changed in the third quarter as the Patriots dominated the boards 14-3, leading to eight second-chance points. The Patriots led 43-34 after three, but they let Briar Woods back in the game with four turnovers in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
“We have to survive on offensive rebounds,” Hedrick said. “When we got back to who we were, we got a nine-point lead. When we got away from that, they came back on us.”
While the Patriots had no luck hitting from range, the normally sharp Falcons were also cold, shooting 3 for 20.
Briar Woods was led by Grace Nathan with 14 points. Camryn Adkins scored 12 and Marissa Almonte added 11.
BRIAR WOODS (15-10)
Adkins 4 4-7 12, Nathan 7 0-3 14, Almonte 4 0-0 11, Caulfield 2 1-1 5, Crawford 3 3-4 9, Hoehner 0 0-0 0, O’Connor 0 0-3 0, Price 0 0-1 0, Crane 0 0-0 0, Shin 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-19 51.
PATRICK HENRY (22-5)
Derey 7 7-9 21, Wright 1 6-8 8, Fiddler 2 4-5 9, Drakeford 3 0-0 6, Breedlove 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 1-2 5, Gunn 2 0-0 4, Childress 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 18-24 57.
Briar Woods 17 11 6 17 — 51
Patrick Henry 16 12 15 14 — 57
3-point goals — Briar Woods 3 (Almonte 3), Patrick Henry 1 (Fiddler). Total fouls — Briar Woods 15, Patrick Henry 17. Fouled out — Nathan.
