The Patrick Henry girls picked a perfect time to play its best basketball game of the season, a 70-49 rout of North Stafford on Tuesday in the Patriots’ gym.
The reward: A spot in Class 5 state quarterfinals.
“This was the best we’ve played as a team all year,” said sophomore guard Shelby Fiddler. “It was a fast-paced game and we played really well.”
Fast-paced to start, certainly. PH scored 27 points in the first quarter. The Patriots (20-5) opened with a balanced attack that started with Moneshia Wright banking in the first shot of the game. Savannah Derey hit from midrange then scored in transition off a steal, one of 11 PH swiped in the game. Wright had a stickback, then Derey and Fiddler hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Two more buckets from Derey and the Patriots were up 18-6 in the first 5 minutes of the game.
Derey scored 11 of her game-high 22 in the opening quarter. Fiddler had nine of her 17 in that period. Wright finished with 14 points.
“In the game plan, we wanted to come out here and jump on them at the beginning,” Wright said. “We had the intensity we needed, just trying to go to states.”
The Patriots, on their way to the state tournament for the third straight season, host William Fleming on Friday for the Region 5D title for the third straight year. The only difference, this time the game will played on the Patriots' home floor.
PH coach Mike Hedrick said this was a marquee win, the sort he has been looking for in an effort to take the Patriots program to the highest level, harkening back to an early season win over perennial power Lord Botetourt.
“Against this high level competition, to beat a team that played like that, score 70 and beat them by 21, that’s a really high level win," Hedrick said. "We played well against this team. We played well against LB early in the year. Those two wins are marquee wins.”
The Woverines (12-13) cut the PH lead to eight when Nyler Siler hit a bomb from 22 feet — one of eight treys for North Stafford. Wright then scored back-to-back lay-ups off assists from Fiddler and Derey. The Patriots dominated the boards with an 18-8 rebounding edge in the second period, thwarting any chance for the Wolverines to mount a comeback. Derey had eight of her game-high 15 boards in the second quarter, with six on the offensive end that led to six second-chance points.
“When we are down like that, it’s hard to fight back, especially in a hostile environment,” said North Stafford coach Clint Lloyd.
Hedrick said the Patriots’ intensity was relentless, preventing the Wolverines from making any scoring runs.
“Our intensity never wavered,” Hedrick said. “It’s hard to come back on a team that never stops playing. Everybody was involved in good action. We got great game from everybody, those who didn’t score much still gave us a lot out there.”
Hedrick cited Trinity Breedlove, Simran Drakeford and Mohogny Gunn, role players who handled the ball when needed, grabbed key rebounds and made baskets when they were open.
Hedrick said half the team’s goals this season have been met.
“We would like to repeat with some kind of conference title and we did that. We’d like to beat Fleming and we did that,” he said, noting that the Patriots had not defeated Fleming in several years. “We would like to win our region, and we can still do that. We also want to win a state tournament game. We’ve done two of the four and we’ve got the other two in front of us.”
The winner of Friday's game will host their quarterfinals game, which will be Friday, March 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.