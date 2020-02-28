The celebration spilled out into the hallway.
More than 20 minutes after the clock hit zero on their Region 5D victory, the Patrick Henry girls basketball team bounded out of their home locker room. They skipped and jumped as they went to go change, yelling and chanting to each other in unbridled elation.
Friday’s 60-44 victory over William Fleming was a long time coming for the Patriots, who had lost to the Colonels in the regional title game in each of the past two seasons. The cathartic win came after Patrick Henry (21-5) beat Fleming for the first time in almost a decade earlier this season.
Patriots head coach Mike Hedrick said it boiled down to being calm and comfortable.
“The key thing when you’re playing rivalries is, the team that’s the most confident and relaxed will win,” Hedrick said. “Tonight, that was us.”
Perhaps nobody on the court Friday exuded calm confidence more than Patrick Henry sophomore guard Shelby Fiddler. She was lethal from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers and leading the Patriots with 22 points. Three of those 3s came in the first quarter, as Patrick Henry built a 21-5 lead.
Her sole two-point shot came at the perfect time. William Fleming (21-5) was surging out of halftime, cutting Patrick Henry’s lead to single-digits. The Colonels have proven they can come from behind in this region tournament, and looked to be mounting another comeback.
Momentum was very much up for grabs as the Patriots held a 10-point lead in the final minutes of the quarter. Junior Savannah Derey was guarded tightly down low and dished out to Fiddler, who drove the lane and tossed up a floater. The ball dropped through the net, and sparked a small run to end the quarter as Patrick Henry’s lead extended to 16 points.
It never got much closer than that.
Both The Patriots and Colonels are going to the state tournament, but Patrick Henry gets to host its first-round game next Friday against Region 5C runner-up Briar Woods, while William Fleming will have to hit the road to face 5C champion Woodgrove.
“It’s always good to have home-court advantage,” Fiddler said, “and when you don’t have to take a four-hour bus ride to go play.”
Fleming’s Shakara Anderson led all scorers with 26 points. Every comeback attempt centered around her, but the Colonels were unable to get much rhythm against Patrick Henry’s stifling 2-3 zone.
William Fleming head coach Richard Wilson said it was hard to get anything past the Patriots' back line of 6-foot forwards Derey, Moneshia Wright and Trinity Breedlove.
The main reason for the loss, though, was more about his players than the opponents, Wilson said.
“It came down to energy and effort,” Wilson said. “They just played harder than we did.”
That energy carried on to the postgame celebration, but the Patriots know they have more work to do. Whoever they play next Friday, Hedrick said, he wants to see his players have that same approach and the same execution.
“I think the trick at this time of the year is, don’t do anything new,” Hedrick said. “Do what you’re comfortable with, because that’s what got you here, so don’t be trying to do some magical things and changing it up now.”
