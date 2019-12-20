Northside senior Tracey Hueston was at the 540 FlyCodes Invitational Friday night, but the Vikings star was not in uniform.
She will not suit at all during the 2019-20 season.
The Pittsburgh signee will undergo reconstructive surgery on her right knee Jan. 3 to repair a partially torn ACL and a torn meniscus.
Hueston suffered the injury during Northside’s preseason home scrimmage against Pulaski County.
“I was literally just running down the court and tried to stop, and it just popped,” she said. “My ACL was a partial tear, but it still doesn’t work like it was supposed to so they’re going to have to take a thigh graft and replace it.”
The 6-foot-2 forward hopes to make a full recovery but it will be a six- to nine-month window.
Hueston, the reigning VHSL Class 3 state shot put and discus champion is uncertain whether she would be healthy enough to compete in any late-season outdoor track and field meets.
“The doctor wants me to do total nine-months recovery,” she said. “He said it’s a possibility that I’ll be able to throw shot put in my brace. The possibility of me throwing discus is very slim.”
Hueston, who is rated as a national top 100 recruit by ESPN, said she expects to be ready to play at Pitt next year.
“I don’t think I’ll be redshirted,” she said. “[Pitt’s coaches] have been very supportive. They said their doctors will help me out. As soon as I get my surgery done, they’ll make sure everything was done right and I’m doing my [physical therapy] right.
“I’m doing ‘pre-hab’ stuff so I’m on the bike and can swim, but just can’t run.”
Hueston said she has received emotional support from friends and family, particularly her father, a former football player at North Carolina.
“My dad tore his ACL, MCL and PCL all at once, so he’s been really supportive,” she said. “A few of the girls at Pittsburgh have reached out to me. My new teammate from Montreal told me she hurt hers too.”
Hueston watched her Northside teammates in action against Magna Vista in the opening game of Friday’s event.
The scheduled second game between Lord Botetourt and Christiansburg was cancelled after the Blue Demons were down to just three available players because of injuries and illness.
Patrick Henry and William Fleming met in the late game Friday.
“I’ve been pretty up in spirits about it. I’ve realized it’s nothing I can control,” Hueston said. “At points I really do get frustrated, especially [Thursday] night. All I wanted to do was play against [William] Fleming.
“But for the most part, I’m OK.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.