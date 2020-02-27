BASSETT — The Piedmont District and Three Rivers District met up Thursday night with the Dogwood District.
Dog’ gone.
Martinsville survived Chatham 56-51 in overtime in the opener, while defending champion Floyd County used a 49-point second half for an 81-67 victory over Gretna at Bassett High School, as both teams earned berths in Tuesday’s Region 2C girls basketball final.
Martinsville (20-7) and Floyd County (18-6) will play at 6 p.m. at Averett University in Danville.
Martinsville’s victory over Chatham avenged a 49-46 regular-season loss as well as a defeat in the 2018 region final.
The Bulldogs went ahead for good in the overtime when sophomore Tanyia Wade made the most of her limited playing time off the bench by sticking back an offensive rebound for a 50-49 lead.
“I felt like I had to come in and step up for my team,” Wade said. “I put my faith and my trust in it.”
On a team with very little size, Wade’s play was huge.
“She’s a physical presence,” Martinsville coach Charlie Holland said. “The one thing she does, she plays her spot, right up under the basket. She’s been getting those all year long.”
Martinsville put the game away at 54-49 inside the final minute on back-to-back drives down the lane by Janiya Benton and Nakieyah Hairston, who finished with a game-high 22 points.
“I wanted to spread the floor and open it up,” Holland said. “I felt like we could get a layup.”
Chatham (17-7) overcame a 27-17 halftime deficit for a 46-43 lead late in regulation, but the Cavaliers could not finish the job as they hit just 8 of 21 free throws.
Quanadra Tunstall, who hurt Martinsville all night with 19 points, had three cracks at a stickback following a missed free throw in the last five seconds.
“On the missed free throw we got the shots we wanted,” Chatham coach Lauren French said. “We were right there. Sometimes things don’t go your way.”
Floyd survived an incredible 37-point barrage from Gretna sophomore Ty’nasia Witcher with a 28-7 fourth-quarter run that featured the hallmarks of the Buffaloes’ program: full-court pressure and 3-point shooting.
Floyd hit 10 3-pointers, as Alexis Kiser sank five on the way to a team-high 26 points. Reserve Shaelee Slaughter bagged four treys and finished with 16 points.
Aimee Whitlow supplied 17 points.
“Back and forth,” Kiser said. “Our [full-court] press, we really turned it on. We just kept the pressure on as much as we could.”
Floyd, despite being idle for more than two weeks, came out smoking with a 14-2 early lead.
“We were a little out of breath the first quarter, running and pressing,” Kiser said.
The Buffaloes made 20 field goals in the second half, enough to withstand 26 points after halftime by Witcher, who drilled seven 3-pointers and scored on a variety of power moves inside.
“We just hoped she missed the shots and we were there,” Kiser said. “Even if it was contested, she made it. We knew she was their team.”
Kiser scored 10 points in the fourth period and Slaughter added eight as the Buffaloes outscored the Hawks 28-12.
Gretna (18-6) was still in touch with 3½ minutes left, 68-63, but a 3-pointer by Kiser, a jumper by Slaughter and a stickback by Brookelyn Hall ended the Dogwood team’s hopes.
Floyd hopes to go beyond last year’s season, which ended with a Class 2 quarterfinal loss to Ridgeview.
“We’re not hurt, we’re not banged up and we’ve got 11 kids who can play,” Floyd coach Ross Snead said.
Martinsville 56, Chatham 51, OT
CHATHAM (17-7)
Wilson 5 2-4 13, Tunstall 7 5-11 19, Hylton 3 0-0 6, Miller 4 1-2 10, Brooks 1 0-2 3, Price 0 0-2 0, Gauldin 0 0-0 0, Roark 0 0-0 0, Totten 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-21 51.
MARTINSVILLE
Benton 5 0-0 12, Hairston 10 2-6 22, Boyd 1 2-4 4, Harris 2 0-0 6, Jamison 1 0-2 2, Valentine 2 4-4 8, Wade 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 8-16 56.
Chatham 10 7 18 12 4 — 51
Martinsville 11 16 7 13 9 — 56
3-point goals — Chatham 3 (Wilson, Miller, Brooks), Martinsville 4 (Harris 2, Benton 2). Total fouls — Chatham 17, Martinsville 18. Fouled out — Jamison.
Floyd County 81, Gretna 67
FLOYD COUNTY (18-6)
Kiser 8 5-9 26, Hall 3 2-4 8, Whitlow 8 0-1 17, Grim 5 0-0 10, Underwood 1 0-0 2, Boothe 0 0-0 0, Harman 0 0-0 0 , Slaughter 6 0-0 16, Vest 0 0-0 0, Spangler 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 9-18 81.
GRETNA (18-6)
MoraGil 0 1-2 1, Mease 3 3-6 9, Glass 5 2-3 12, Witcher 14 2-2 37, Walker 3 2-2 8, Stone 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Savage 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-15 67.
Floyd County 19 13 21 28 — 81
Gretna 16 13 26 12 — 67
3-point goals — Floyd County 10 (Kiser 4, Slaughter 4, Whitlow), Gretna 7 (Witcher 7). Total fouls — Floyd County 15, Gretna 16. Fouled out — none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.