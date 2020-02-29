DALEVILLE — Entering the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Region 3D girls basketball title game, just two points separated Lord Botetourt and Abingdon.
Then the Cavaliers took control, doing so first on defense and then on offense. The result was a 57-42 victory for the defending region champions.
Their defense clamped down for most of the quarter, leading to a 12-2 run to start the final frame. Then as Abingdon (23-4) put on a full-court press, Lord Botetourt repeatedly broke it and scored easy transition baskets.
Lord Botetourt (23-3) will host Turner Ashby this coming Friday (likely at Roanoke College), while Abingdon will travel to Spotswood.
Cavaliers standout Miette Veldman led all scorers with 22 points, 13 of which came in the final quarter. Fellow senior Taylor Robertson had her second straight outstanding game, following up a season-high 26 points Thursday with a 15-point, eight-rebound performance Saturday.
But as she stood outside her victorious locker room after the game, Lord Botetourt head coach Renee Favaro hailed a player who finished with just one point — junior point guard Briana Myers. She drew the unenviable duty of guarding Abingdon scoring machine Peyton Carter, and Myers her ground.
Carter, a lefty, gives opponents fits, but with a little effort and help from her teammates, Myers held Carter to just 12 points.
“I’ve come across a few left-handed people before,” Myers said, “and I always keep them to the right, but she’s good with both hands. I just kind of sat down and played good defense. My posts really helped me out, calling out my screens and getting me over.”
Carter and fellow senior guard Emily Breeding both finished with 12 points for the Falcons.
The Cavaliers played almost half the first half without Veldman. She picked up her second foul just 3:30 into the game, and Favaro put her on the bench for the rest of the first quarter and the first half of the second quarter.
During that stretch, though, Lord Botetourt built the seven-point lead it would take into halftime. The Cavaliers went on a 7-0 run at the end of the first quarter. Robertson and sophomore Ally Spangler were particularly impactful with Veldman on the bench.
Spangler made a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, while Robertson did a little of everything. She scored eight points while Veldman was on the bench and an offensive rebound of hers in the final minutes of the half led to a Grace Taylor 3-pointer that gave Lord Botetourt its 25-18 halftime advantage.
Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown, particularly unhappy with his team’s execution late in the game, also identified that stretch in the first half as a missed opportunity.
“We didn’t take advantage of it,” Brown said. “We got Veldman on the bench and we let some other kids step up and make some shots. Hat’s off to them, they made them. But just a poor effort on our part.”
Robertson was one of those who made shots when Lord Botetourt needed them the most, but her effort wasn’t limited to the offensive end. As the Cavaliers were beginning their run in the fourth quarter, Robertson made a layup and then got back to get a rebound off an Abingdon miss in transition. Hustle plays like that were the norm for her Saturday.
“She’s really peaking for us at the right time,” Favaro said.
She hope that peak continues, and that the way the players have played the past two games also continues.
“I want us to keep that same energy and intensity we’ve had the last two games,” Favaro said. “It’s been what’s made the biggest difference for us, because we’ve been locked in on the defensive end of the floor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.