The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team spent much of Friday night with its leading scorer on the bench in foul trouble — and still won by more than 30.
Able to rely on multiple threats all year long, the Cavaliers proved their depth again in this one, belting Turner Ashby 63-30 in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals at Roanoke College.
Miette Veldman scored 20 points and Taylor Robertson notched 15 points and 12 rebounds for Botetourt, which advanced to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season. The Cavaliers (24-3) will face either George Mason and Booker T. Washington on Tuesday at a time and location to be announced.
Despite her solid points total, Veldman played only eight minutes in the first half. The dynamic senior forward headed to the bench after picking up her second foul with 3:03 left in the first quarter.
Botetourt’s defense prevented Turner Ashby (24-5) from making any significant runs with Veldman out. Veldman credited sophomore reserve Brianna Wissemann in particular for excelling in her stead.
“Our bench has taken off lately,” Botetourt coach Renee Favaro said. “They’re doing a really good job. Lots of different people can score, but mostly it’s that lots of different people can come in and give energy. That’s been great to see.”
Botetourt closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run fueled by Wissemann, Meredith Wells and Robertson to take a 29-17 lead into halftime. Turner Ashby never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Botetourt repeatedly broke the Knights’ press to get uncontested layups — a vulnerability the coaches had spotted in video sessions.
“That was pretty much our plan coming in,” said Wells, a senior who scored seven points. “We know they like to run the floor, and we like to run the floor, too. So just beating them down the floor, using our speed and agility to really get out there and score quick points.”
Botetourt forced 18 turnovers and held Turner Ashby to 21.3% shooting.
“We struggled with their three-quarter-court pressure more than I thought we would,” Turner Ashby coach Rob Lovell said. “I thought they gave us a lot of trouble there and kept us from any kind of flow offensively. We didn’t take care of the ball well enough.
“I don’t know what our shooting percentage was, but it wasn’t very good. Just a lot of things didn’t go right for us tonight.”
Botetourt point guard Briana Myers ran the Cavaliers offense with her usual efficiency, and Robertson was a force around the basket. Veldman got to the free-throw line 18 times and made a dozen of them while also notching eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in only 18 minutes.
“We were playing fast but under control,” Veldman said. “We did a good job of moving the ball around a lot. We had multiple people bring the ball down the floor, not just one person, so I think it made it harder to press us.”
Becca Shiflet scored 13 points to lead the Knights, who saw standout forward Leah Kiracofe pick up two quick fouls of her own in the first half.
Botetourt, which won a state title in 2018, lost to eventual champion Spotswood in the semis last season. The Cavaliers will get a fresh opponent and a game closer to home this time around.
“We feel good,” Myers said. “Definitely motivated to win the next one. We have four seniors, so we’re playing for them. Leaving everything out there.”
TURNER ASHBY (24-5)
Myers 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 2 3-4 7, Shiflet 5 2-4 13, Riner 0 2-2 2, Swartley 2 2-3 6, Cyzick 0 0-0 0, Skelton 0 0-0 0, Angelopulos 1 0-0 2, Knight 0 0-0 0, Lam 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Krone 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 9-15 30.
LORD BOTETOURT (24-3)
Veldman 4 12-18 20, Myers 1 0-2 2, Wells 3 0-0 7, Robertson 6 3-4 15, Gunter 2 1-1 5, Kirby 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Spangler 3 0-0 6, Brumfield 1 0-0 2, Wissemann 1 2-2 4, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 17-26 63.
Turner Ashby 9 8 8 5 — 30
Lord Botetourt 12 17 11 21 — 63
3-point goals — Turner Ashby 1 (Shiflet), Lord Botetourt 2 (Wells, Gunter). Total fouls — Turner Ashby 17, Lord Botetourt 16. Fouled out — none.
